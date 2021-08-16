The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Martin Okoth Ochola has tasked the Police Department of Human Rights and Legal Services to come out with a full list of all Police officers being prosecuted for their actions of torture against members of the public.

Ochola whose statement was read by the Police spokesperson Fred Enanga at Naguru police headquarters on Monday, said that there is no justification whatsoever under any circumstances in the Police or orders from the superior officer or public authority for torture.

Ochola added that although under the Police, they cannot claim to have a perfect record in the fight against torture, his leadership has long been vigorously fighting against torture with very strict prohibition. However as a result of continued concerns of torture, he pledged to continue reviewing the efforts with the police to ensure appropriate guideline on the use of force and authority as respected and also further ensure that all perpetrators of torture and other forms of physical mental abuse by Police officers are punished.

“I task the directorate of Human rights and legal services that are actively enforcing the prevention and prohibition of torture act 2012 and Human rights enforcement act that permits criminal prosecution of police officers who willfully deprive individuals and groups of their rights and freedoms to come up with the list of the all-police officers who have been prosecuted,” he said.

The police chief added that torture is categorically denounced as a matter of policy in the Police and the ant-torture laws of Uganda will remain fully respected.

According to Enanga, the list is expected to be out in mid-week.

Ochola’s order follows President Yoweri Museveni’s statement where he condemned and lashed out at Uganda’s security forces for using excessive violence against citizens.

He blamed “indiscipline” and “laziness” among state forces for incidents that resulted in the death of Ugandans.

“There should be no killing of any Ugandan for any reason other than in war or when condemned by a court. You are not allowed to kill anybody for any reason other than at the battle or condemned by the court. Keeping people in jail for a long period without trial is not allowed, the idea of safe custody I don’t buy it. Because jails are not stores for people. Deporting foreigners without trials should be stopped. Foreigners should be handled legally. Nobody should be in the uniform of the country if he does not respect the people of Uganda. We did not allow the beating of people and the children,” President Museveni on Saturday during his state of nation address on security.