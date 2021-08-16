The National Unity Platform (NUP) leaders have said thy will never believe in President Yoweri Museveni’ words until he walks the talk by punishing human rights abusers in security forces he keeps on castigating.

On Saturday night while addressing the nation on security issues, President Museveni blamed ruthless members of the security forces for beating, torturing, arresting and killing civilians.

“You are not allowed to kill anybody for any reason other than at the battle or condemned by the court. Keeping people in jail for a long period without trial is not allowed, the idea of safe custody I don’t buy it. Because jails are not stores for people. Deporting foreigners without trials should be stopped. Foreigners should be handled legally. Nobody should be in the uniform of the country if he does not respect the people of Uganda. We did not allow the beating of people and the children,” said Museveni over the weekend.

However, appearing on NTV Uganda on Monday, the leader of NUP Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine said Museveni was busy lying to the nation instead of arresting all perpetrators behind the torture of Ugandans since he knows them and he is the one who orders them to beat and kill people.

“This same hypocritical Museveni who says that he does not murder political opponents is the one who ordered all the brutalities we saw in the last elections. Museveni is one person who says a word and shamelessly goes against it. He wrote in his book that ‘Africa’s problems are the leaders that overstay in power but he has stayed on power for 36 years and is the same person who said that he will never be president beyond 75 years but he is still the president. Let him come out and punish the perpetrators them we shall believe in his statements,” Bobi Wine said.

Francis Zaake, ehe Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament also a leader in NUP was also amazed by President Museveni’s speech.

Zaake has been tortured by security forces on countless times.

“As if he was campaigning, Museveni is the same person who thanked his SFC boys for beating us and killing Yasin Kawuma in Arua. Now if I hear him eating his words I personally see him as a comedian until he comes out and arrests those boys of his who have been killing and torturing young people for over three years now, ” Zaake said.

NUP spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi also termed President Museveni’s words as a joke of the month because he has kept on praising people who have been killing and torturing Ugandans instead of apprehending them.

“We shall not go by Mr. Museveni’s words because what he says is different from what he does. Until he does what the law requires of him and punishes the persons behind torturing and Killing Ugandans, I see him as a joker. Because those who tortured people in Arua are known. Gen Elwelu who killed hundreds of people in Kasese he has always been promoting him instead of punishing him. So we don’t believe in his statements.”