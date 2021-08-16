Uganda’s main opposition figure Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has claimed President Yoweri Museveni has been a conman all his life.

Reacting to the President’s Saturday security address to the nation, Bobi Wine said he was shocked by what was coming out of Mr Museveni’s mouth whom he described as a hypocrite and a conman.

During his televised speech, the President condemned and lashed out at Uganda’s security forces for using excessive violence against citizens.

He blamed “indiscipline” and “laziness” among state forces for incidents that resulted in the death of Ugandans.

“There should be no killing of any Ugandan for any reason other than in war or when condemned by a court,” Museveni said.

However, according to Bobi Wine, in his address, Museveni was speaking like an opposition activist against his own government.

“When I watched that address, I couldn’t believe that it was the Museveni we know speaking though we know he is a hypocrite. He was speaking like an Opposition activist. He knows what happens to dictators, he is seeing what could befall him and he is now trying to run away from his atrocities,” the National Unity Platform (NUP) leader said during an interview with NTV on Monday.

Bobi Wine also claimed that in his speech, Museveni was just pretending to be on the side of ordinary Ugandans because security operatives kill and torture people on his behalf.

“The people who have been battering Ugandans have done it on camera, how come no one has been reprimanded? He is just pretending, we know he loves the violence.Now he is trying to wash his hands clean but it’s too late. Museveni has been a con man all his life. He says he doesn’t murder political opponents but he can’t tell the world who killed Andrew Lutaakome Kayiira. He should be ashamed of himself,” the former presidential candidate noted.

“He is doing what the Amin regime did and he has even done worse, he has no moral authority to even talk about Amin or compare us to him. If hypocrisy was a person, that would be President Museveni.”