Youth across Uganda have resolved to impeach the National Youth Council (NYC) Chairperson Jacob Eyeru for being incompetent, disrespectful and lazy.

Eyeru was voted into the position in 2020 and his office term is expected to run till 2025.

The youth say eversince Eyeru assumed office last year, he has been incompetent and to have audience with him is as difficult as to grasp a shadow.

They say due to such reasons, they have decided to vote him out and replace him with an appealing leader who will properly represent their interests as youth in Uganda.

The youth reached the decision on Wednesday following their foiled Annual General Meeting at NYC head offices in Ntinda, Kampala.

The disgruntled youth were denied access to their offices by security officers on orders of Eyeru and his colleagues. The commotion also led to the arrest of some youth who were briefly detained at Kampala Central Police Station (CPS). They were accused of inciting violence.

The youth also pin their chairperson along with some members of his administration of meeting President Yoweri Museveni without their knowledge. They say Eyeru and colleagues never bothered to reach out to them to find out what they wanted Museveni to do for them, all they did was to present their personal needs to the President.

Gordan Musinguzi, the Nakaseke Youth chairperson says Eyeru and his administration want to conspire so that they embezzle the funds Mr Museveni gave to them to run the youth affairs across the country.

“After finding out that they want to steal our money, we have decided to impeach Eyeru using the law that governs our leadership as the youth,” Musinguzi said.

Musinguzi also revealed that they are planning to report the matters to President Museveni.