About 607 soldiers from the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces 5 Infantry Division have acquired different combat skills at Ruhengere Training Unit.

As he passed out the newly trained soldiers, the Chief of Staff Land Forces Brig Gen Bob Ogiki on behalf of the Commander Land Force Lt Gen Muhoozi Keinerugaba highlighted the importance of imparting regular up to date skills on every soldier.

He remarked that this is in line with the UPDF path of developing a professional army. Brig Gen Ogiki emphasized the importance of continuous training in developing a modern army, ready to continously secure the country for social economic transformation to take root.

He appreciated the UPDF training Chieftaincy for a job well done despite the negativity the Covid-19 pandemic has had on the world. The function was also attended by Local Authorities, UPDF senior and Junior Officers.

