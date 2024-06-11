[Kampala, Uganda, June 2024] Huawei Technologies Uganda Co. Limited organized the Huawei ICT Innovation Cup Football Tournament as a means of encouraging physical activity to combat desk-bound lifestyles by bringing together different enterprises from both the public and private sectors for a spirited display of team work and friendly competition on the football field.

The tournament was officially launched by Hon. Dr. Chris Baryomunsi the Minister of ICT and National Guidance at a cheerful event held at the Kampala International School Uganda football grounds, Bukoto. The Honorable Minister, who is also medical professional, in his speech highlighted the importance of physical activity to help prevent and manage some of the non-communicable and lifestyle diseases such as hypertension, heart disease and stroke. He pointed out that exercising regularly helps one to keep fit, not gain weight and live longer. He extended his heartfelt gratitude to all the teams, players, coaches, and supporters who have come together to make this event possible and also appreciated Huawei Technologies Uganda Co. Limited for organizing the football tournament which is in alignment with the efforts of the Government of Uganda to address the growing burden of lifestyle diseases and pledged to actively participate in the tournament.

Mr. Sunrise Xie, Managing Director of Huawei Uganda office remarked at the tournament launch, this event transcends the boundaries of a mere sports match; it is a vibrant platform for the ICT sector to forge connections, exchange insights, and foster collective growth. We embrace football as a powerful way to unite our community and stimulate meaningful conversations.

“Let this tournament be a step towards a healthier Uganda, a more robust ICT sector, and a dynamic community. Your presence here today signifies a shared commitment to this cause.” said Mr. Sunrise Xie. He thanked each team for being part of this extraordinary journey and encouraged them to exhibit exceptional performance and sportsmanship.

The players representative, Mr. Lukwago Martin from Ministry of Health who delivered a short speech on behalf of the competing teams stated that “We need to give the body what it needs. Exercising is one of the most important things people should do every single day.” He went to add “such tournaments give us an opportunity again to enjoy sports, exercise and keep fit. So, in ensuring that we live healthy, being fit is essential.” Mr. Ssegane Tonny the match official representing the referees urged players to embrace the spirit of fair play, uphold the principles of integrity, and showcase the best of their abilities on the field.

Huawei Technologies Uganda Co, Ltd recognized the gravity of the recent findings from the Uganda Demographic and Health Survey that brought to light a concerning trend- a significant rise in obesity rates, escalating from 17 percent to 26 percent over the past 17 years hence the Huawei ICT Innovation Cup Football Tournament 2024 was organized. The tournament also aims at fostering social networks and sportsmanship by bringing together Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, Uganda Communications Commission, National Information Technology Authority-Uganda, MTN Uganda and Huawei Technologies Uganda Co. Ltd in group A. While group B consists of Uganda Police Force, Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Uganda Revenue Authority, Ministry of Health and Airtel Uganda.

Upon the launch, the tournament kicked off with a thrilling game between Ministry of ICT and National Guidance and Huawei Technologies Uganda Co. Ltd which ignited the spirit of competition. The game was marked by intense action and strategic play from both sides but in the end victory belonged to Huawei after scoring six goals to one. Uganda Police Force (UPF) later took on Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) in an ambitious and action-packed game which ended UPF 6 – URA 5. Overall, it was a gripping match showcasing the skill and determination of both teams. The tournament is set to run over the next couple of weekends till the final and awarding ceremony scheduled for 20th July.2024.