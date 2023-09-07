As mobile technologies and services are growing, the need for security becomes more and more important.

“In 2022, mobile technologies and services generated 5% of global GDP, a contribution that amounted to $5.2 trillion of economic value was added and supported to open up 28 million jobs across the wider mobile ecosystem. 5G will underpin future mobile innovation and services, building on ongoing deployments and adoption. 5G adoption will reach approximately 17% this year, rising to 54% (equivalent to 5.3 billion connections) by 2030. The technology will add almost $1 trillion to the global economy in 2030, with benefits spread across all industries.” Report is from GSMA Intelligence.

Also according to GSMA Intelligence, 5G is trend of mobile industry, 5G connections in 2023 is 1.5 billion, to 2030, 5G connections will be increased to 5 billion.

5G is in fast lane, How to secure the new 5G technology? What we can do more to secure connections?



The article is by Huawei Uganda CSPO Mr. Kevin