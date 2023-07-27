Kampala 27th July 2023: Airtel Uganda has today announced they have secured the required 5G spectrum and will begin deployment in Kampala starting next week. This was revealed by the Managing Director, Mr. manoj murali while addressing the press at Sheraton Kampala Hotel.

The Telecom giant indicated in February 2023 that all their 100% 4G network then, was 5G ready and had applied for the required spectrum to start rolling out this revolutionary technology. They indicated then, that tests had been successful at 11 sites in Kampala.

5G is the 5th generation mobile network that enables a new kind of network that is designed to connect virtually everyone and everything together including machines, objects, and devices at very high speeds. It delivers higher multi-Gbps peak data speeds, more reliability, massive network capacity, increased availability, and a more uniform user experience to more users.

5G can support up to 1 million connected devices per square kilometre compared to 4G which can only support up to 100,000 connected devices in a similar area. This makes 5G the suitable network over which remote teams can collaborate to undertake tasks like surgery, shared online school classes, farmers can share live video farming tips, engineering tasks over video and stream gaming and other entertainment experiences.

Airtel indicated that they will deploy 5G in 50 sites in the course of next week beginning with areas such as; parliament avenue, Fairway area, Speak Apartment, crested towers among others.

Customers with 5G compatible devices can now enjoy the 5G experience. All other 2500 Airtel sites across the country shall be deployed on a site-by-site basis. A list of roll out plans shall be communicated on the Airtel Website and social media.

Mr. murali said, “I am privileged to announce that the wait for 5G is over. We have gotten the required spectrum and shall be begin deployment next week. We were able to transform the way people, businesses and communities connect and do business using 4G and are grateful to our partners for the support on that journey.

5G will revolutionise the way people, businesses and industry connect and improve their productivity because of the super-fast internet speeds. We are deeply honoured to be delivering yet another Airtel first”

“I would like to extend my gratitude to the regulator, UCC, partners like Huawei, ATC and the media for the support on this journey” murali concluded.

5G is famed for its immense applications is Home broad band activities like gaming, virtual reality, and other entertainment. In Manufacturing, commercial agriculture, smart grids, 5G is useful for condition monitoring and other industrial applications.

In health and education, 5G is important for delivery of fast High-Definition videos for services like telemedicine and smart e-learning.