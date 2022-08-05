5G Cyber Security Issues Affect Production and survival of thousands of Industries, like media live broadcast, intelligent control, smart industry, smart grid, smart agriculture, smart healthcare, urban security protection, smart education, and intelligent driving.

Security Is the Key Guarantee for 5G Industry Applications according to Key Industry Opinion.

The GSMA CKB Is A Comprehensive Knowledge System to Analyze network risks, Define Risk Mitigation measures and Provides a Baseline Security Controls.

As Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) around the globe introduce and launch 5G systems, communications networks will face new security threats and challenges. Understanding, mapping and mitigating these existing and upcoming security threats in an objective, speedy and effective manner has become essential.

GSMA has conducted a comprehensive threat analysis involving industry experts from across the eco-system including MNOs, vendors, service providers, and regulators, as well as collecting input from public sources such as 3GPP, ENISA and NIST, and mapped these threats to appropriate and effective security controls.

The Knowledge Base provides essential insights for the stakeholders’ risk management strategy as well as guidance covering best practices and risk mitigation measures. The Knowledge Base facilitates and encourages collaboration to protect networks and services against disruption and unauthorized access.

The report is from Uganda Huawei CSPO Mr. Kevin.