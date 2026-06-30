Protecting the beautiful game – supporting African football and choosing legal FIFA World Cup™ access

The FIFA World Cup 2026™ is a landmark moment for African football.

For the first time in the tournament’s history, ten African nations – Ghana, South Africa, Senegal, Cape Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia and the Democratic Republic of Congo – have taken to the world’s biggest football stage in North America. Their qualification represents the growing strength, talent and ambition of African football, and offers millions of fans across the continent an opportunity to rally behind their teams and celebrate Africa’s presence on the global stage.

At MultiChoice, a CANAL + Company, supporting African talent, African stories and African excellence has always been at the heart of what we do. Just as we have invested in showcasing African storytelling through local content, sports remain a powerful platform for uniting communities, inspiring future generations and celebrating the continent’s achievements.

To mark this historic moment and ensure more fans can be part of the action, SuperSport has made the FIFA World Cup 2026™ the most accessible tournament ever for African audiences. As the official broadcaster of the global spectacle, SuperSport has invested significantly in securing the rights to all 104 matches live and in seven official African languages, ensuring viewers across the continent can enjoy world-class coverage through legal, high-quality viewing platforms.

Bringing Africa closer to the FIFA World Cup™

For the first time, every one of the tournament’s 104 live matches will be available across DStv and GOtv platforms, helping to break down barriers to access and bringing more fans closer to the action.

Fans can look forward to:

All 104 FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches broadcast live across DStv, DStv Stream, GOtv and GOtv Stream.

Access to every match for subscribers from DStv Access through to Premium.

Dedicated 24-hour FIFA World Cup™ channels, including FIFA WC Central, FIFA WC Pass and FIFA WC Extra, featuring live studio coverage, highlights, analysis and match replays.

Original magazine shows tailored to different audiences, including:

The Morning Cup , a brand new morning show that looks at the entertainment aspect from 07:00 to 08:00 (CAT) every Monday to Saturday.

Masterclass , offering in-depth tactical analysis of teams and players.

Insights in America , hosted by Julia Stuart, bringing viewers the sights, sounds and culture of the host cities.

On the Mark , hosted by Mark Gleeson, providing a daily wrap-up of overnight action.

The Link Up , delivering a fresh, creator-led perspective on football culture and fan conversations.

Commentary available in seven languages across Sub-Saharan Africa, including Pidgin, Swahili, Twi, Portuguese and other language options designed to make the tournament more inclusive and accessible.

Why piracy threatens the future of sports broadcasting

While the FIFA World Cup™ is a celebration of football, it is also the result of significant investment in sports rights, production, technology and talent.

Illegal streaming and unauthorised screenings undermine that investment. Pirated streams often provide poor-quality viewing experiences, expose users to cybersecurity risks and divert revenue away from the organisations that make premium sports broadcasting possible.

Revenue generated through legitimate subscriptions enables broadcasters to secure major sporting rights, invest in production quality, create jobs and continue delivering world-class sporting content to fans across Africa. It also helps ensure that future generations can continue to enjoy access to major sporting events through trusted and reliable platforms.

MultiChoice encourages fans to enjoy the FIFA World Cup 2026™ through official platforms such as DStv, DStv Stream, GOtv and GOtv Stream.

For supporters who want to experience the excitement alongside fellow football fans, several official FIFA World Cup™ watch parties and fan parks will be available across the African continent.

While many official fan parks offer free general admission, supporters are encouraged to book in advance or arrive early for high-profile matches, as attendance may be limited due to demand.

Whether watching from home, streaming on the move, or joining fellow supporters at an official fan park, choosing authorised viewing platforms helps protect the future of sports broadcasting, supports continued investment in African sport and ensures fans enjoy the highest-quality FIFA World Cup™ experience possible.