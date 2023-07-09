Joaquín Sánchez Rodríguez, known simply as Joaquín, is a Spanish footballer who has played for several clubs throughout his career. You can go to https://in.1xbet.com/live/football if you want to wager on fantastic footballers from this part of the world too.

Born on July 21, 1981, in El Puerto de Santa María, Cádiz, Joaquín began his football career at a young age. He played for several local clubs before joining Real Betis Balompié’s youth academy in 1997. The best football squads from Spain can also be wagered by going to the 1xBet platform.

An extremely talented footballer

Joaquín made his professional debut for Real Betis in 2000. He quickly established himself as a talented winger with exceptional dribbling and crossing abilities. He played for Real Betis for six seasons, during which he won the Copa del Rey in 2005. Also, he helped the team reach the UEFA Champions League group stage in 2005-06. You can try easy lottery play 1xBet, which can be done besides the great football wagers that you can find on this platform.

In 2006, Joaquín joined Valencia CF for a reported fee of €25 million, making him one of the most expensive transfers in Spanish football history at the time. He spent four seasons at Valencia, during which he played a key role in the team’s success. He helped them win the Copa del Rey in 2008 and reach the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League in 2010. At 1xBet you can also play its easy lottery before the next Spanish football match begins.

After Valencia

After leaving Valencia in 2011, Joaquín joined Málaga CF, where he played for two seasons before returning to Real Betis in 2015. He has since become a fan favorite at the club, playing an important role in their promotion to La Liga in 2015-16. He also helped them avoid relegation in subsequent seasons. The pokerbet TVgame on 1xBet is another great form of entertainment available at this platform, which can be used while waiting for Real Betis’ matches.

Joaquín’s international career with the Spanish national team was relatively brief. The most important aspects of his international career include:

playing 51 matches;

scoring 4 goals;

and also, participating in various editions of the UEFA Euro and FIFA World Cup.

Currently on 1xBet there is a pokerbet TVgame, which can be used while waiting for other great football wagering opportunities. Off the pitch, Joaquín is known for his friendly and outgoing personality, as well as his love for music and dancing. He is also actively involved in various charitable initiatives, including a foundation he established in 2011 to support children with disabilities.