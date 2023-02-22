I am called Judith Mukwaaya, 29, and a mother of four. I had always cherished hard work as I had been told by my strong Christian family that it was the only sure avenue for one to succeed in life. My husband was among the very first lives claimed by COVID-19 in 2020 as the pandemic launched its fury across the globe. With five children to fend for, including three orphaned children we were feeding, life was never going to be a walk in the park.

Having tried everything in my new capacity as the new breadwinner to the family after my husband, things were not going well and something had to be done quickly lest things would turn worse.

Someone who claimed was called Reverand Doctor Ebuke Francis who claimed to be my late husband’s old friend offered to help us out of our pitiable situation. He claimed to have been working with my late husband on several charity activities before his death. He practically knew almost every detail about us and my late husband. To corrupt my judgement precisely, he sent us some support in form of money more than a couple of times. There was a time he sent us about USD 1000 as kids were reporting back to school after the two-year coronavirus break for schools in Uganda. Then one day, he told me of a plan to have us relocate to Canada where we would craft a new life for ourselves.

The problem was that it required some big money since I would have to move along with three of my children. My benefactor convinced me that all would be well upon landing in Canada which he kept on calling ” The land of opportunities.” He said that an apartment and a well-paying job awaited me in Vancouver and indeed sent me pictures of my would-be new residence.

But I had to find money to process things. It was a sure deal. Francis couldn’t cheat me for he had even sent me some thousands of dollars from his pocket. 50 million as he said was necessary to have the job done was a mere change in the way he used to speak. The first thing I did was to sell my late husband’s car and wires 22 million to him in two instalments of 13 and 9 million. Indeed, he sent me documents to confirm that I was on the right course.

In October last year, I was told I would be required to travel to Nairobi from where I would be interviewed for my Visa to Canada but first, I needed to pick up some documents from Francis, my benefactor who had reportedly travelled to Dar es Salaam from where he was to process to Lilongwe on a string of business arrangements. I needed to carry with me 30 million and with this, I sold our family house in Kyengera, Wakiso district.

I travelled to Dar es Salaam on October 10th and didn’t arrive until three days later. When I called him upon arriving in Dar- es- Salaam, he told me I was late and his schedule couldn’t wait. He told me I would have someone drive me to the Malawian Border from where I would receive the papers I needed to get the Visa expressly. A driver was assigned to chauffeur me to the place I didn’t know and I didn’t arrive until about midnight on the 15th.

I met the man with whom I had been talking for close to 6 months. He appeared to be in a bad hurry for his convoy was already minutes late. He asked me for the money which I readily handed over and a pile of papers given to me and agreed that I was to be driven straight to Nairobi ahead of my scheduled interview on the 17th. But when Francis left, the driver complained that he was too tired to drive that night and suggested that we sleep and resume our journey the following day. We were at the border with Malawi, a place I later learnt was called Songwe. It was at least a 12-hour drive from Dar-Es-Salaam.

When we went to sleep, the man who only spoke Swahili informed me that there was only one room and so he was going to share it with me. When I protested, he assured me all would be alright. He told me had grown up in the hands of my benefactor Francis who he told me was a powerful Reverand in Canada. That he wouldn’t do anything foolish against me. I succumbed but begrudgingly. But as soon as I slept, he crept from the sofa upon which he had slept and slipped into my bed and started caressing me. I tried to resist but all in vain. He got rough with me and I let him have his way. He apologized and told me he was tempted. I had been raped. But I needed to compose myself if I needed to return home alive.

As early as 5 am, I was awake. When I checked around, he wasn’t on the sofa, neither was he on the bed or bathroom. My heart started pumping loudly. I reached out for my phone to call him but it was nowhere to be seen. I had been robbed! And raped.

I needed to call Reverand to inform him about what the driver he had assigned me had done to me. I had his number in the documents I had with me. Upon checking closely, this heartless driver had fled with all my possessions. My visa documents, my passport, my ID, and even my clothes! I felt the world curving in on me. I tried to shout and one man appeared to respond. He struggled with my English but he was all I had at that time to explain my plight to at that awkward time. He insisted on coming inside to get me. As I cried, he embraced me and I mechanically let him do. Before I knew it, he was on me. He taped me for as long as he wanted and all I could do was cry inconsolably. He left and then another one came in. He also did the same. Three men in one night. By the time he got done, I was cursing God for letting me get through all that hell yet I had loyally worshipped him all my life.

In the morning, I was weak, sick, hungry and naked. A lady servant at the lodging provided me with something to put on and gave me some food. With no phone, no money, and in a country where people rarely spoke my language, I knew it would be a matter of time before I die. I sauntered out of the horrible premises without telling anyone what had befallen me in those life-changing couple of hours.

I was lucky to find someone among the money changers at the border to whom I told my problem. He said he was a Ugandan from Busoga but had been in that country for over a decade. He promised to help me by asking a trailer driver to help me with transport to Transport to Tanzania. He also gave me TZ shillings 10,000 to start with. I got onto the trailer to help me to Dar es Salaam but before we arrived, he dangled a take it or leave it to offer. To sleep with him in exchange for his services. Not that I was in a position to refuse but I was too weak both physically and emotionally. I implored them to allow me time to recuperate before he would have his wish but he wasn’t going to listen. He exchanged with his co-driver that he had been resting on the bed that was in the driver’s cabin and then asked me to do as he had said or else he would leave me on the road in the middle of the road where he said were lots of dangerous wild animals. I had no urge to oppose him after hearing that. I just lay there like a sacrificial lamb. He did it for as long as he wanted, for as many times as he wanted. I cried and stopped.

Then his co-driver also came. I was too weak to know what was happening to me. I just wished he would do it harder so that I could die. I don’t know what happened after that but I think I passed out. When I woke up, I was in the Hospital in Tanzania. I was too weak and pale. Since I had no documents on me, my sick bed had been labelled ” “Patient Z”. About three days later, I recovered and was in good shape to be able to return home. I was interrogated by the police but there was nothing conclusive I could give for purpose of apprehending all the five men that had molested me. I knew not their names or phone numbers. When we tried to check Reverand’s social media accounts, they had all been deleted.

Generous people at the Hospital in a place called Namanga contributed money for my transport and on the 21st of October, I was able to return home by bus through Busia.

But it wasn’t me that returned. It was my shell. The original me had been crashed and killed in Tanzania. I felt like a ghost that still needed to roam around until such a time it could get its revenge on its killers before finally going to hell.

When I arrived home, I was informed that my seven-year-old son had died in a water pond. He had been buried five days earlier. But I didn’t cry. I didn’t feel the pain of his death. I didn’t seem to understand what they told me had happened. I had a bigger issue I was dealing with mentally. I had been molested, betrayed, lied to, assaulted and robbed. It was taking a toll on me. I had not yet even found time to talk to anyone about it. So, the death of my son seemed not to matter to me in my current situation.

But bigger still, I had nothing left. I had no place to live. I had nothing to feed my children, and I had no friends to tell my situation. Most of my late husband’s in-laws only thought I had sold the house to go and enjoy in luxury. They hated me and wouldn’t understand me. I had hoped that my travel would convince them I wasn’t wrong but all that was gone.

I have been sick since returning home after the nightmare I went through. The depression has been having its toll on me. But when I was advised to go for a check-up, it was confirmed that one of the men who assaulted me contracted with AIDS!

I am not only having to struggle to heal from the loss of my livelihood but having to watch my dear children starve because of the gullibility of their hopeless mother, having to live every day knowing that I am going to die and feeling guilty of betraying my husband whom I had promised to look after our children.

The death of my son has also returned to me. I keep on seeing him alive. I have failed to accept that he died. He keeps on warning me not to go abroad. Most of the time see him playing. I think I am going crazy. I have had multiple counselling sessions but they have all failed to make me recover.

Without a job, with a family to look after, with all my friends out to judge me and without the vibrant health I had, I can watch death poking at me. But I don’t want to die yet.

