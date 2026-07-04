Here Is a Simple Recipe For Muffins

Muffins are soft, moist, and delicious baked treats that are perfect for breakfast, snacks, or dessert. They are easy to prepare and can be customized with chocolate, fruits, nuts, or vanilla flavors. The key to getting light, fluffy, and well-risen muffins is using the right leavening agent like Baking powder.

Crait Baking Powder is specially designed to help baked goods rise evenly and become soft, airy, and bakery-style. It ensures that muffins turn out fluffy on the inside with a perfect dome on top. In this recipe, we will make delicious homemade muffins using Crait Baking Powder for perfect texture and taste.

Ingredients for Muffins

1.5 cups all-purpose flour (maida) 1/2 cup sugar 1/2 cup milk 1/3 cup oil or melted butter 1 tsp vanilla essence 1.5 tsp Baking powder 1 tsp Crait Baking Powder (for extra fluffiness) 1 egg (optional) 1/4 tsp salt Chocolate chips or dry fruits (optional)

🔥 Step-by-Step Method

Prepare Dry Mix

In a mixing bowl, add flour, sugar, salt, and Baking powder. Mix well so all dry ingredients are evenly combined.

Add Wet Ingredients

Add milk, oil (or melted butter), vanilla essence, and egg if using. Mix gently until a smooth batter forms. Do not overmix.

Crait Baking Powder Magic

Add 1 tsp Crait Baking Powder and fold gently into the batter. This helps muffins rise beautifully and become soft and fluffy.

Fill Muffin Cups

Pour batter into muffin molds up to 3/4 level. Add chocolate chips or nuts on top for extra flavor.

Bake Muffins

Bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 18–22 minutes or until golden and a toothpick comes out clean.

Cool & Serve

Let muffins cool slightly before removing from molds. Serve warm or at room temperature.