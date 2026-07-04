Restaurants

Here Is a Simple Recipe For Muffins

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

Muffins are soft, moist, and delicious baked treats that are perfect for breakfast, snacks, or dessert. They are easy to prepare and can be customized with chocolate, fruits, nuts, or vanilla flavors. The key to getting light, fluffy, and well-risen muffins is using the right leavening agent like Baking powder.

Contents
Ingredients for Muffins🔥 Step-by-Step Method

Crait Baking Powder is specially designed to help baked goods rise evenly and become soft, airy, and bakery-style. It ensures that muffins turn out fluffy on the inside with a perfect dome on top. In this recipe, we will make delicious homemade muffins using Crait Baking Powder for perfect texture and taste.

Ingredients for Muffins

  1. 1.5 cups all-purpose flour (maida)
  2. 1/2 cup sugar
  3. 1/2 cup milk
  4. 1/3 cup oil or melted butter
  5. 1 tsp vanilla essence
  6. 1.5 tsp Baking powder
  7. 1 tsp Crait Baking Powder (for extra fluffiness)
  8. 1 egg (optional)
  9. 1/4 tsp salt
  10. Chocolate chips or dry fruits (optional)

🔥 Step-by-Step Method

Prepare Dry Mix

- Advertisement -

In a mixing bowl, add flour, sugar, salt, and Baking powder. Mix well so all dry ingredients are evenly combined.

Add Wet Ingredients

Add milk, oil (or melted butter), vanilla essence, and egg if using. Mix gently until a smooth batter forms. Do not overmix.

- Advertisement -

Crait Baking Powder Magic

Add 1 tsp Crait Baking Powder and fold gently into the batter. This helps muffins rise beautifully and become soft and fluffy.

Fill Muffin Cups

- Advertisement -

Pour batter into muffin molds up to 3/4 level. Add chocolate chips or nuts on top for extra flavor.

Bake Muffins

Bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 18–22 minutes or until golden and a toothpick comes out clean.

Cool & Serve

Let muffins cool slightly before removing from molds. Serve warm or at room temperature.


Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at Submit an Article
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Integrity Above Degrees: UCU Graduates Challenged to Lead with Faith, Excellence and Service
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image

Editor's Pick

Op-EdPolitics

ALHAJI FARUK KIRUNDA: Why LC 1 and 11 elections matter 

Ugandans countrywide are set to vote Local Council 1 (village/cell) and 11…

By
watchdog
7 Min Read
Community NewsNationalNewsPolitics

‘General’ Moses Bigirwa Eyes Key Political Role as Alliance with Minister Justine Nameere Deepens

KAMPALA – In a shift that is shaking up Uganda’s digital and…

3 Min Read
NationalNewsPolitics

Bobi Wine Unfollows Everyone on TikTok Except NTV Uganda Amid Media Crackdown

KAMPALA | WATCHDOG UGANDA — Ugandan opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi…

3 Min Read

Top Writers

Mike Ssegawa 868 Articles
Two decades of reporting, editing and managing news content. Reach...
Mulema Najib 4444 Articles
News and Media manager since 2017. Specialist in Political and...

Op-ED

BRIAN MUSHANA KWESIGA: From Fear to Opportunity: Rethinking Uganda’s Dual Citizenship Laws

Uganda’s dual citizenship laws, while intended to connect citizens abroad…

EXPOSING THE LIE: NMG troubles and why nobody loves the media 

By Robert Atuhairwe  A hard but…

FREDRICK BEINOMUGISHA: Unemployment and working full-time and not affording basic life needs- Which is the real economic crisis?

A post, reportedly attributed to Andrew…

OP-ED: Uganda’s $500 Billion Economy Will Be Built on Wires, Not Just Watts

By Joel Aita I have spent…

NESTOR BASEMERA, PhD: A Nation Contaminated: How Corruption is Eroding Uganda’s Soul

‘Corruption’ originates from the Latin word…