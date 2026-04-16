Annet Anita Among’s rise to prominence in Ugandan politics is a story of resilience, strategic acumen, and unyielding commitment to the National Resistance Movement (NRM). Born in Bukedea District in 1973, she has steadily climbed the political ladder, transforming from an accountant and lecturer into one of the most influential figures in Uganda’s governance structure. Her tenure as Speaker of the 11th Parliament since March 2022 has been marked by a blend of firmness, inclusivity, and loyalty to the NRM cause, making her an indispensable pillar in President Museveni’s political machinery.

Among’s achievements as Speaker are both institutional and political. She has presided over Parliament with a keen sense of order, ensuring that debates remain focused and legislation is passed efficiently. Under her stewardship, Parliament has strengthened its oversight role, holding ministries accountable while maintaining a cooperative relationship with the Executive. Her ability to balance scrutiny with collaboration has won her respect across party lines. She has also been instrumental in modernizing parliamentary procedures, embracing digital systems to enhance transparency and accessibility. These reforms have not only improved efficiency but also reinforced the credibility of Parliament in the eyes of Ugandans.

Her role as a Central Executive Committee (CEC) member of the NRM amplifies her influence. As National Vice Chairperson, she has been central in shaping party strategy, mobilizing grassroots support, and ensuring cohesion within the ruling party. Her political instincts have proven invaluable in consolidating NRM’s dominance, particularly during the 2021 elections, where her mobilization efforts in Eastern Uganda contributed significantly to Museveni’s victory. She has consistently championed the NRM’s message of stability, continuity, and development, resonating with both rural and urban constituencies.

Among’s strengths lie in her ability to connect with ordinary citizens while navigating the complexities of high-level politics. She is known for her accessibility, often engaging directly with communities to understand their needs and aspirations. This grassroots touch has made her a trusted voice for the people, while her legal and financial background equips her with the analytical skills necessary for legislative leadership. Her dual expertise as a lawyer and accountant ensures that she approaches governance with both precision and pragmatism.

Her leadership style is characterized by decisiveness and resilience. She has weathered political storms with composure, turning challenges into opportunities to demonstrate her loyalty to the NRM and her commitment to Uganda’s progress. Critics who once doubted her capacity have been silenced by her performance, as she has consistently delivered results that align with the party’s vision. Her ability to withstand pressure and maintain focus on long-term goals underscores her suitability for continued leadership.

Recommendations from political analysts and party stalwarts further cement her position as the unavoidable choice for Speaker of the 12th Parliament. Many point to her scandal-free record, her unwavering loyalty to President Museveni, and her proven ability to unify Parliament as reasons why she should continue in the role. Her tenure has been marked by integrity and accountability, qualities that are rare yet essential in contemporary politics. She embodies the NRM’s ethos of resilience and continuity, making her indispensable in steering Uganda through the next phase of its democratic journey.

The numbers speak for themselves. Under her leadership, Parliament has passed critical legislation supporting economic recovery, infrastructure development, and social services expansion. Her mobilization efforts during elections translated into overwhelming support for the NRM in her home region, where voter turnout and loyalty to the party surged. These tangible results highlight her effectiveness not just as a legislator but as a strategist whose influence extends beyond the parliamentary chamber.

In connecting her achievements to Museveni’s victory, it is clear that Among has been a linchpin in the NRM’s success. Her grassroots mobilization, her ability to articulate the party’s vision, and her organizational skills within the CEC have all contributed to consolidating Museveni’s mandate. She has been both a messenger and an enforcer of the NRM’s agenda, ensuring that the party’s promises translate into action. Her presence in Parliament guarantees that the Executive’s priorities are advanced without compromising legislative independence.

Looking ahead, the case for her continuation as Speaker of the 12th Parliament is undeniable. She represents stability in a time of political uncertainty, offering a blend of experience, loyalty, and innovation. Her record demonstrates that she is not only capable of managing Parliament but also of galvanizing national unity around the NRM’s vision. To replace her would be to risk losing the momentum she has built, the trust she has earned, and the strategic advantage she provides to President Museveni.

Annet Anita Among stands as a testament to principled leadership, resilience, and strategic brilliance. Her achievements as Speaker and CEC member, her role in Museveni’s victory, and her strengths as a leader converge to make her the unavoidable choice for Speaker of the 12th Parliament. In her, Uganda finds not just a presiding officer but a custodian of stability, a champion of accountability, and a strategist whose influence is woven into the fabric of the nation’s political destiny. Her continued leadership is not merely desirable; it is essential for the continuity and progress of Uganda’s democratic journey.