NESTOR BASEMERA, PhD: Ubuntu Bleeds: How Xenophobia Kills the Pan-African Dream

Pan-Africanism began as a powerful promise. Championed by visionary leaders like Ghana’s Kwame Nkrumah, the movement sought to unite Africans globally, fostering deep racial solidarity and shared ideologies. From political alliances to the creation of the Organization of African Unity (OAU) in 1963—which later evolved into the African Union (AU) in 2002—the continental vision was clear. Historic slogans like “Africa Must Unite” and “I Am Because We Are” (Ubuntu) defined a resilient continent striving to dismantle its colonial chains.

Today, that beautiful dream is bleeding out on the streets of South Africa.

The ongoing emergency evacuations of June and July 2026 expose a horrific, violent contradiction to continental unity. Following an arbitrary June 30, 2026, eviction deadline set by hostile local vigilante groups, thousands of vulnerable African migrants are actively fleeing for their lives. Innocent citizens from Uganda, Malawi, Ethopia, Ghana and Mozambique have been violently displaced from their homes, forced to hide in treacherous mountainous areas, pack into temporary consular shelters, or face brutal deaths. The anti-migrant protests escalate into deadly attacks, destroying foreign-owned businesses and displacing hundreds of individuals.

This modern Afrophobia stems from severe socio-economic frustrations. Local populations grapple with crippling poverty, deep structural inequality, and rampant unemployment. Instead of holding failed domestic governance accountable, public anger is weaponized against “foreigners.” This scapegoating relies heavily on the exclusionary, “divide and rule” tactics inherited directly from colonial administrations. By failing to decolonize national identity, neighboring Africans are treated as hostile invaders rather than partners in a shared, historical struggle.

The cost of this hatred goes far beyond human suffering; it actively sabotages the entire continent’s collective future. More so more than 21 million intra-African migrants drive the continent’s economic and social exchange. Yet, systemic xenophobia directly threatens the AU’s vital Agenda 2063 objectives. It restricts the free movement of people, shatters public confidence in integration, and brings regional economic progress to a sudden halt.

While the AU adopted the Protocol on the Free Movement of Persons in 2018, implementation is moving at a snail’s pace. Out of 55 member states, only 32 have signed it, and a mere four have actually ratified it due to local security concerns and labor market competition fears. More so, the legal frameworks meant to prevent this are failing.

Upon this backdrop, Africa urgently needs to return to the drawing board. Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) must establish national and regional anti-xenophobia coalitions by 2028 to track abuses and defend migrant rights. Simultaneously, governments must aggressively address structural root causes that include poverty, corruption, and systemic unemployment. Finally, AU member states must accelerate the ratification of the Free Movement Protocol. This implies that the continent must guarantee visa-on-arrival or visa-free access to citizens of at least 75% of African countries by 2030.

Pan-Africanism cannot survive on historic slogans alone. If the continent continues to wage an internal war on its own people, the dream of a united continent will remain a violent mirage.

basemeranestor3@gmail.com