BRIAN MUSHANA KWESIGA: From Fear to Opportunity: Rethinking Uganda’s Dual Citizenship Laws

Uganda’s dual citizenship laws, while intended to connect citizens abroad with their homeland, may be driving a wedge between Uganda and the next generation of diaspora Ugandans. For children born abroad to Ugandan parents, strict requirements and delays in accessing dual citizenship risk diminishing their ties to Uganda before they even have a chance to embrace them. It’s time to reimagine these policies to foster a sense of belonging from the start.

Under Ugandan law, these children must wait until age 18 to apply for their own dual citizenship, by which time their emotional and cultural ties may have weakened. Visa fees and procedural hurdles only further distance them from their heritage, hindering Government of Uganda ’s ability to cultivate a generation of diaspora Ugandans who feel intrinsically linked to their roots – a policy with long term ramifications for second and third generation Ugandan diasporans.

The U.S. Federal Government , by contrast, automatically grants dual citizenship to children born within its borders or to American parents abroad, allowing them to retain it throughout their lives unless they choose to renounce it. Renouncing U.S. citizenship is a costly and cumbersome process, involving a fee of $2,350 and a personal appearance before a U.S. consular officer.

For minors, the U.S. imposes additional safeguards: a child under 18 must convince a consular officer of their understanding and intent to renounce citizenship. While renouncing U.S. citizenship is irrevocable for adults, an applicant who renounced his or her U.S. citizenship before 18 can have that citizenship reinstated if they express this desire to the U.S. Department of State within six months after attaining 18. This approach essentially preserves citizenship and its lifelong bond, assuming belonging from birth. In fact, the U.S has no requirement that it be notified if a citizen acquires another citizenship.

Ironically, while the U.S. makes renouncing citizenship difficult and expensive, Uganda makes losing citizenship relatively easy—mere acquisition of another citizenship automatically does it—and re-acquiring it costly. Dual Ugandan citizenship used to cost $400 per person, but a personal appeal I made to President Museveni as UNAA President and CEO in a speech during his 2014 visit to Dallas, Texas, halved this fee to $200 and allowed the process to be completed abroad, relieving applicants from multiple, costly trips to Uganda.

However, Uganda’s policy suggests inherent suspicion; children born abroad are treated as foreigners until they can “prove” their Ugandan connection at age 18. This is akin to a deadbeat parent denying a child through formative years, only to assert parental rights once the child is successful.

The difference between U.S. and Ugandan approaches reveals a fundamental contrast in values: where the U.S. presumes belonging and full rights from birth, Uganda requires children to fulfill procedural hurdles to claim Ugandan identity, effectively sidelining their heritage. This approach disregards the lived experience of diaspora families who, despite living abroad, instill Ugandan culture, language, and values in their children from infancy, only to see those children face bureaucratic barriers to fully claim their Ugandan heritage.

The 2008 Uganda Citizenship and Immigration Control (Amendment) Bill, which introduced dual citizenship, was sponsored by then-Minister of Internal Affairs Hon. Dr. Right Hon Ruhakana Rugunda , framing dual citizenship primarily as a national security issue. This approach reflects a defensive mindset, treating Ugandans abroad more as a liability to be managed than as valuable partners. Had the bill been seen through an economic lens, perhaps under the Ministry of Finance , it might have emphasized diaspora contributions and encouraged stronger ties.

Uganda’s defensive approach imposes restrictive provisions, such as requiring Ugandans to renounce and reapply for citizenship upon acquiring another nationality and disallowing dual citizens from holding certain political positions. Such policies suggest fear rather than trust, ultimately sidelining a diaspora community that sends over $1.4 billion (UGX 5 trillion) annually in remittances and plays a pivotal role in Uganda’s economic and social development.

To harness the full potential of its diaspora, Uganda must reform its dual citizenship laws to allow Ugandans to automatically retain their nationality when acquiring another and grant automatic dual citizenship to children born abroad. This shift would not just be legislative; it would convey that Ugandans abroad and their children are valued members, enabling diaspora families to invest confidently, knowing they and their children are integral to Uganda’s future.

As Uganda competes globally for talent, embracing the diaspora and their children could yield rich dividends in investment, ideas, and cultural enrichment—turning a defensive stance into a strategic asset.

The author is a former President and CEO of the Ugandan North American Association (UNAA), Senior Principal Systems Engineer with over 15 years of experience, and an Africa Policy Accelerator fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a Washington, D.C. based Think Tank.