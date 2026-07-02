NESTOR BASEMERA, PhD: A Nation Contaminated: How Corruption is Eroding Uganda’s Soul

‘Corruption’ originates from the Latin word corrumpere, which means ‘bribe, mar or destroy’. Evidence suggests it has existed globally from time immemorial, and in recent times, it has occupied a front seat in global discussions.

Corruption is a cankerworm that has invaded Ugandan society. It cuts across all sectors, whether public or private, and not even the church is free from the vice. This age-old phenomenon plagues healthcare, education, the judiciary, finance, the military, and law and order departments. It manifests through bribery, nepotism, graft, fraud, speed money, theft, pilferage, embezzlement, falsification of records, and influence peddling.

Apparently, corruption has permeated everyday life. The Inspectorate of Government (IGG) notes that the root of the problem lies in the degeneration of fundamental values such as integrity, honesty, and accountability, with citizens frequently forced to pay bribes to receive basic civic services.

The pervasiveness of this plague highlights several major areas of concern. Core societal values of honesty and hard work have been largely displaced by “get-rich-quick” mentalities and the exaltation of wealth regardless of its source. More so, bribery is widespread across public administration, the judiciary, and law enforcement, making it difficult for citizens to access basic services without paying illicit fees. Similarly, embezzlement, ghost-worker syndicates, and inflated project costs divert critical funds meant for education, healthcare, and infrastructure, while vote-buying perpetuates severe poverty.

According to Inspectorate of Government estimates, Uganda loses up to 10 trillion shillings annually to corruption. This undermines public service delivery by fostering delays, increasing costs, and facilitating the misallocation of resources. In sectors like healthcare and education, bribery and favouritism reduce access and equity, while procurement-related corruption leads to inflated costs and substandard outcomes.

To match President Museveni’s “Kisanja No More Sleep” anti-graft crackdown, the Inspectorate of Government is pushing for the swift finalisation of the Anti-Corruption (Confiscation and Recovery Orders) Rules 2026 to aggressively seize assets from corrupt officials. Similarly, state oversight has intensified against local leaders who mismanage or steal poverty-alleviation funds meant for the Parish Development Model (PDM) programme. Whether the IGG’s approach will wipe corruption out of the country completely remains an open question.

What is less clear is whether a problem as endemic as corruption in Uganda can be tackled solely by establishing institutions, even the most well-resourced. What can institutions achieve when the normative order itself is scrambled?

Uganda’s government must institutionalise transparency, enforce accountability, and strengthen anti-corruption bodies. Adopting models from successfully reformed states and tailoring them to local contexts offers a pragmatic pathway toward restoring integrity in public service delivery.

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