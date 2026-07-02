EDRINE BENESA: ATMS Is Uganda’s Chance to Industrialise Faster Than History Intended

ATMS is more than a policy acronym; it is Uganda’s declaration that the slow, hesitant development of the past will no longer define its future. In the 2026/27 budget speech, government positioned ATMS—Agro‑industrialisation, Tourism, Mineral‑based industrialisation, and Science, Technology & Innovation—as the central engine of the Tenfold Growth Strategy, a plan to multiply the size of Uganda’s economy ten times and push the country toward a $500 billion GDP by 2040. It is an audacious vision, but ambition has never been Uganda’s problem. The real question is whether the country can finally industrialise faster than history intended, and ATMS is the framework through which government believes this acceleration can happen.

The budget speech made one thing clear: Uganda is done with incrementalism. For decades, the country has relied on exporting raw materials, surviving on low‑value production, and hoping that growth would somehow emerge from scattered investments. ATMS is the opposite of that approach. It is a deliberate, coordinated, and unapologetically aggressive strategy to convert Uganda’s natural endowments into industrial power. Government officials emphasised that 95 percent of the national budget is now aligned to ATMS priorities, signalling a shift from routine expenditure to productivity‑driven investment. The Tenfold Growth Strategy demands that Uganda double its GDP every five years, raise per capita income from $1,146 to $7,000, and expand exports from 12 percent to 50 percent of GDP. These are not cosmetic targets; they are structural transformations that require discipline, coherence, and political courage.

Agro‑industrialisation is the first pillar, and rightly so. Agriculture remains Uganda’s backbone, but subsistence farming has trapped millions in low productivity. The budget speech was blunt: Uganda must stop exporting poverty. The government plans to expand fertiliser production, scale climate‑smart agriculture, invest in solar‑powered irrigation, strengthen extension services, and upgrade agricultural laboratories. The goal is to turn farmers into industrial suppliers, not mere producers of raw commodities. Uganda’s dairy, coffee, grains, palm oil, and fisheries sectors hold billions in untapped value, and ATMS aims to unlock this by ensuring that what leaves Uganda’s borders is processed, certified, and competitive. Agro‑industrialisation is not just about food; it is about building factories, creating jobs, and positioning agriculture as a pillar of national industrialisation.

Tourism, the second pillar, is treated as a strategic export sector rather than a leisure industry. Uganda’s biodiversity, culture, and landscapes are unmatched, yet the country earns far less than its potential. The government projects that tourism could generate up to $50 billion annually if properly marketed and supported. With the Africa Cup of Nations approaching, Uganda is using the moment to upgrade hotels, transport systems, and conservation sites. Tourism is one of the fastest ways to earn foreign exchange without heavy capital investment, and ATMS positions it as a major driver of the Tenfold Growth Strategy. The logic is simple: foreign exchange fuels industrialisation, and tourism is a reliable source of it.

Mineral‑based industrialisation is the third pillar, and perhaps the most transformative. Uganda’s mineral wealth—from rare earths to iron ore—has long been under‑mapped and under‑utilised. ATMS seeks to change this by prioritising mineral quantification, sustainable extraction, and domestic processing. The government’s stance is clear: Uganda must stop exporting raw minerals and start exporting finished products. This shift could attract billions in foreign direct investment, create industrial clusters, and position Uganda as a regional manufacturing hub. Mineral‑based industrialisation is not just about mining; it is about building steel plants, electronics factories, and value‑addition industries that anchor long‑term growth.

The fourth pillar, Science, Technology & Innovation, is the bridge between Uganda’s demographic advantage and its industrial future. The budget speech emphasised that without innovation, Uganda will remain trapped in low‑value production. ATMS therefore channels resources into laboratories, research institutions, digital infrastructure, and industrial technology. The aim is to create a knowledge‑driven economy where scientific research feeds directly into manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and digital services. Uganda’s young population is not just a statistic; it is a potential workforce for a modern industrial economy, and ATMS seeks to equip them with the tools to compete globally.

But ATMS is not only about sectors; it is about discipline. The budget speech was unusually candid about Uganda’s historical weaknesses: wastage, misuse of public resources, delayed payments, wage arrears, and procurement inefficiencies. To achieve Tenfold Growth, government is enforcing performance contracts for accounting officers, digitising public finance systems, tightening expenditure controls, and strengthening audit mechanisms. These reforms are not administrative housekeeping; they are the backbone of ATMS. Without financial discipline, even the most visionary strategy collapses under bureaucratic inertia.

The government’s release of Shs 38.61 trillion by Q2, including Shs 18.43 trillion in the second quarter alone, shows how ATMS is being operationalised. Strategic sectors are receiving targeted allocations, and directives to accounting officers—such as paying salaries by the 28th, denominating contracts in Uganda shillings, and prohibiting commitments without budgetary backing—are designed to eliminate leakages and ensure that ATMS investments deliver results. The Tenfold Growth Strategy depends on connecting ATMS pillars rather than treating them as isolated silos. Agriculture feeds manufacturing; tourism feeds foreign exchange; minerals feed industrialisation; science feeds innovation. This interconnectedness is what makes ATMS a growth engine rather than a list of priorities.

Critics argue that Uganda has had many ambitious plans before, and implementation has often been the Achilles heel. But ATMS differs in one crucial way: it is tied to measurable targets—GDP doubling cycles, export ratios, FDI inflows, savings rates, and sectoral value‑addition benchmarks. These metrics create accountability and allow both government and citizens to track progress. The private sector has welcomed the direction but insists that execution will determine whether ATMS becomes a transformative strategy or another well‑written blueprint.

Ultimately, ATMS is a bet—a bet that Uganda can industrialise faster than history intended, that it can discipline its public finance systems, and that it can convert its natural and human capital into sustained prosperity. The Tenfold Growth Strategy is bold, but boldness is precisely what Uganda needs if it is to escape the slow‑growth trap and claim its place among emerging economies. ATMS is Uganda’s chance to industrialise faster than history intended, and whether it succeeds will depend not on the elegance of the plan but on the rigour of its execution.

The writer is the Deputy Resident City Commissioner for Nakawa Division.