ALHAJI FARUK KIRUNDA: Why LC 1 and 11 elections matter 

Ugandans countrywide are set to vote Local Council 1 (village/cell) and 11 (parish/ward) chairpersons countrywide on July 28 and August 10, respectively. The Independent Electoral Commission is currently conducting programs in preparation for these very vital elections which will be by queuing (lining up)- behind candidates or their symbols or agents.

It’s very concerning, however, that Ugandans do not give these grassroots elections enough attention once they are done with voting at presidential, parliamentary and upper council elections. It’s imperative that Ugandans stop thinking like this and turn up in good numbers to vote on the stated dates. Why? Real power is at the grassroots. Without effective and woke leaders at the base, the entire national power structure is weakened.

When National Resistance Movement (NRM) led by President Yoweri Museveni, liberated Uganda in 1986 from leaders who did not respect the right of the people to make their own choices, it was very clear in the mind of the new government why it mattered that the Movement has a presence at the grassroots where the people would base to determine the direction of the country, henceforth. A leadership structure that harmoniously took into consideration all the views of the people was thus established. And because of that depth and breadth at the grassroots, NRM has remained dominant even as Uganda’s politics has evolved over time.

In 1997, the Decentralization Act gave full powers and authority to the Local Governments and the village became the lowest but arguably most critical planning level in the country. Bottom –up planning means that the views from the village are integrated into the sub-county, into the district and ultimately into the national planning process. LC 1 is a very influential office. If we get wrong people as Chairpersons, the village and the nation at large will be in trouble. If we get bad LC1 leaders, we are in effect undermining the Government.

Today, more than ever, all government services are anchored at the village. Every citizen hails from a village administrative unit, including the President. It’s in that village where a resident is registered as a citizen, a voter or a participant in government programmes-for instance, when one is registering for a passport, national examinations, seeking political office and enrolling to benefit from services. The village is the catchment. LC 1s are responsible for the general state of their villages, ensuring security, communal and domestic harmony, overseeing and settling disputes, monitoring service delivery, recommending residents for services elsewhere and other duties that may be of necessity. LC 1s are considered “presidents” of the villages. When the Head-Of-State is visiting any part of the country, LC 1s are provided for on protocol. They are given an opportunity to address the gathering and welcome him to the place. This is power, this is representation!

In the era of PDM, LC 1s (and IIs) shoulder responsibilities that require them to be clearheaded people with integrity. During selection of beneficiaries, they are vital to identifying genuine residents who meet the criteria of selection. LC II chairpersons are concurrently the heads of the Parish Development Committees (PDCs). If these positions are manned by crooks, the result is that critical wealth creation initiatives introduced to uplift the local person at the grassroots are compromised. Problems in PDM and emyooga involving bribery, extortion and outright theft of the funds have to do with village and parish leaders who lack integrity and necessary competencies.

In the coming elections, residents have a chance to get rid of such corrupt characters and elect those who are responsible and willing to understand and follow through with the vision of President Museveni for a highly functional and prosperous society where nobody is left behind. If you don’t come out to vote, the same unserious leaders will manipulate the process and get reelected, and that will endanger the gains being protected.

Some LC 1s are in the position not to serve the people but to “cut deals”. It’s all about getting commission for land sales, collecting fees for stamps, staging fake patrols to extort from residents and the business community. Some do not live in their areas of jurisdiction. They hardly know what’s going on and cannot give guidance or reach out to the people. They can’t hold regular meetings to listen to issues from the people so as to forward them for attention to the higher authorities, councilors, MPs and the central government. They can’t monitor projects under implementation in their zones. This is the time to weed out and replace this sleeping lot in line with the term “no sleep” agenda.

No qualifications are required for LC 1. This traditionally gives mature residents an opportunity to lead. While that is advantageous in that the villages shouldn’t be taken over by educated people who could marginalise disadvantaged members of the community or those with professional careers who cannot commit enough time to the role, the LC 1s should be individuals who can understanding national development goals, programmes under implementation, relevant laws, the NRM manifesto and who can guide the people under their charge.

To crown it all, it’s imperative that for effective leadership, service delivery, grassroot security and direct engagement with the top tier of national administration, Ugandans are wiser in voting NRM. An NRM Chairperson works directly with the party in power whose manifesto is under implementation, with majority MPs, mayors, councilors, LC3 and LC 5 chairpersons being NRM, with President Museveni being at the apex. Voting non-NRM candidates will result in disconnection from this Government structure, thus threatening the gains that have been registered in empowering and uplifting the common person right at the household. Let’s not make this blunder!

The author is Special Presidential Assistant-Media and Mobilisation/Deputy Press Secretary-State House

Email: faruk.kirunda@statehouse.go.ug