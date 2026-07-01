ARIKOS PETER: The Battle Against Poverty Begins From The Mind

Every society reaches a moment when it must ask itself difficult but necessary questions. Why do some communities prosper while others remain trapped in poverty despite having similar resources? Why do some families rise from humble beginnings to success while others remain stagnant for generations? Why do government interventions transform some households and leave others unchanged?

The answer often lies not in the availability of resources but in the mindset of the people.

For many years, discussions about poverty have focused on what communities lack – money , infrastructure , jobs , markets and services. While these challenges are real, they do not fully explain why poverty persists. Across Uganda and indeed across the world , there are individuals who have risen from difficult circumstances because they possessed something more powerful than wealth : the right mindset.

Mindset determines how we view opportunities , challenges , work , leadership and responsibility . It influences whether we become creators of solutions or consumers of excuses. It shapes our decisions and ultimately our destiny.

Uganda as a Country is blessed with fertile land , hardworking people , favorable weather and access to government programmes designed to improve livelihoods. Yet poverty remains a challenge in many households. This reality should force us to reflect deeply.

We must move away from the culture of dependency and embrace the culture of productivity. Development cannot be imported. Prosperity cannot be donated. Sustainable transformation occurs when individuals and communities decide to take responsibility for their future.

Government has introduced programmes such as the Parish Development Model , Emyooga , agricultural extension services and infrastructure development initiatives. These programmes provide opportunities , but opportunities only benefit those who are prepared to utilize them. A seed placed on fertile ground will grow, but a seed ignored will never produce a harvest.

The challenge before us is therefore not merely economic ; it is psychological and cultural. We must cultivate attitudes that value hard work , discipline , innovation , savings and investment.

One of the greatest threats to transformation is the growing culture of instant gratification. Many people desire success but are unwilling to make the sacrifices necessary to achieve it. We admire the harvest but avoid the planting season. We celebrate success stories but overlook the years of hard work behind them.

Our youth deserve special attention. They are the largest and most energetic segment of our population. Their energy can either become the engine of development or the fuel for social problems. Drug abuse, alcoholism, gambling, and idleness are robbing many young people of their potential. A generation trapped in addiction cannot build a prosperous society.

Young people must understand that their future will not be determined by where they come from but by the choices they make today. Education, skills acquisition, entrepreneurship, agriculture, and innovation remain the surest pathways to self-reliance and prosperity.

Parents also have a critical responsibility. The first classroom is the home. Children learn values, discipline, integrity, and work ethic from their families. No society can prosper if it neglects the moral and social development of its young people.

Likewise , local leaders must become champions of transformation. Leadership is not merely about occupying positions; it is about inspiring change. Every LC1 and LC2 Chairperson should see themselves as agents of development capable of mobilizing communities towards productivity and self-reliance.

We must also confront social challenges that hinder progress. Domestic violence, corruption, land conflicts, school dropout, and substance abuse continue to undermine development efforts.

Economic transformation cannot flourish where social dysfunction prevails. The truth is that development begins at the household level. Every family must ask itself difficult questions :

What are we producing?

What are we saving?

What skills are we

teaching our children?

How are we preparing for the future?

The answers to these questions will determine whether future generations inherit prosperity or poverty.

History teaches us that no community has ever developed through excuses. Communities develop through vision , sacrifice, discipline and collective effort. The transformation we desire will not be achieved by government alone , political leaders alone or development partners alone. It requires the participation of every citizen.

The good news is that change is possible bse A transformed household leads to a transformed village , A transformed village leads to a transformed parish, A transformed parish leads to a transformed sub-county, A transformed sub-county leads to a transformed district and

Ultimately , a transformed district contributes to a transformed nation.

As we look toward the future , let us reject the belief that poverty is our destiny. Let us embrace the conviction that prosperity is achievable through hard work , faith , discipline and responsible leadership.

The battle against poverty begins in the mind. Once the mind changes , everything else becomes possible.

As Scripture reminds us in Romans 12:2: “Be transformed by the renewing of your mind.”

True transformation begins when we change the way we think , act and respond to the opportunities God has placed before us.

The future of Uganda is not something we wait for. It is something we ought to build and The time to build it is now.

The writer is the Assistant Resident District Commissioner for Kaberamaido