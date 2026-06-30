Dr. Ayub Mukisa: How Rising Temperatures Are Reviving the ‘Karamoja Question’

Again, I continue the discussion on climate change in Karamoja. In this article, I focus on rising temperatures, a key climate change factor that is causing growing concern among crop farmers in the region. However, one important question that appears to be missing from the climate change discourse in Karamoja among government, NGOs, donors, and other development partners is this: What should be done now to prepare for and respond if the rains are predicted to fail?

Evidence on the ground shows that local communities, government agencies, and development partners are engaged in many climate-sensitive activities, including some Parish Development Model (PDM) projects. The concern, however, is whether all these efforts will fail and cause the “Karamoja Question” to resurface.

In 2024, Naisiko Tabitha, in “Anthropological Critique and the Karamoja Question…,” defined the “Karamoja Question” as a paradox arising from the presence of multiple funded projects while living conditions remain pathetic. If one is honest, unless there is divine intervention, there is a high probability that prolonged high temperatures will cause significant losses for smallholder farmers in Karamoja.

This article from the Department for Critical Thinking and Alternative Analysis at KACC agrees with the historical evidence presented in 1968 by Dr. Mary Jean Aerni, a social scientist hired by the Rockefeller Fund. She observed that the adverse environment and recurring drought conditions were making the Karimojong people “handicapped.” By this, Dr. Aerni meant that both men and women were willing to engage in cultivation in Karamoja, but the option was not a realistic one under prevailing conditions. They were also willing to enter the wage-labour market, yet opportunities remained scarce.

If the situation continues in its current form, the Karimojong people will be left with very limited options. They may appear to have reached a cul-de-sac—a dead end on a one-way street. This possibility should concern all stakeholders involved in climate adaptation and development planning in Karamoja, because without timely and practical interventions, the region risks repeating cycles of hardship despite the presence of numerous development projects and substantial funding.

Ayub Mukisa, PhD

Executive Director, Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC)

Email: ayubmukisa@gmail.com