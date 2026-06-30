The recent appointment of Hon. David Kabanda to head the newly established Office of the Chairman of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) has sparked discussion about his growing influence within the organization. The appointment by General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Chairman of the PLU, is widely viewed as a sign of confidence in Kabanda’s leadership and administrative abilities.

For many political observers, the creation of the Office of the Chairman strengthens the PLU’s organizational structure while elevating Kabanda’s role within the movement. Having previously served as the PLU’s General Secretary, Kabanda has been closely associated with the organization’s expansion and coordination across the country.

Some supporters now regard Kabanda as one of the most influential figures within the PLU. They argue that, following his appointment, he ranks immediately below General Muhoozi Kainerugaba in operational authority, while recognizing the important position held by Vice Chairman Toyota Nuwagira Kaguta. Whether this makes him the “second most powerful” person in the movement remains a matter of political interpretation rather than an officially defined hierarchy.

Kabanda’s political journey has been marked by persistence and unwavering loyalty to General Muhoozi Kainerugaba. Long before the formation of the PLU, he became known in national politics through his active participation in youth mobilization within the National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Around 2014, Kabanda emerged as one of the leading voices in the pro-Museveni youth movement. During this period, he was involved in intense political rivalry with the Uganda Poor Youth Movement, which was led by then Kampala Youth Chairman Buyinza Adam Luzindana. The movement attracted a significant following across Uganda and included prominent activists such as Hassan Mukibi, Sakur Walusimbi, Isa Katono, Richard Kirekyankuba, Saddam Ismail, Jamir Kazibwe, Vincent Kaggwa, and others.

Supporters of Kabanda credit him with leading political campaigns against the Uganda Poor Youth Movement alongside a team that included Duncan Abigaba, Ibrahim Kitata, Samuel Kavuma, Moses Kiwanuka, Kassim Kamugisha, and other youth activists. During the same period, another faction associated with the Poor Youth Movement, reportedly led by Anderson Burora, became known for more confrontational street activism, including demonstrations around Parliament.

Many of the individuals who were active in these youth movements have since taken different political and professional paths. Some now work within President Yoweri Museveni’s administration, others are in the private sector, while some reportedly remain outside the country.

The political rivalry between Kabanda and Buyinza Adam Luzindana continued until around 2016, becoming one of the most notable youth political contests of the period. Both men experienced political setbacks during those years. Kabanda was removed from the NRM Youth League by Dennis Namara, while Buyinza lost his position as Kampala Youth Chairman following political disputes linked to the then Inspector General of Police, Gen. Kale Kayihura. Both, however, later returned to active political engagement.

Despite years of political competition, it is widely believed that Kabanda and Buyinza have maintained cordial personal relations. Reports suggest that they remain in contact despite continuing to critique each other’s political positions. Kabanda has reportedly visited Buyinza’s family home in Kayunga District.

Today, Buyinza Adam Luzindana maintains a relatively low public profile while concentrating on private business interests. He occasionally publishes opinion articles commenting on national leadership and currently leads the Public Opinions Journal for Certified Responsible Investments and Development Champions, an organization that recognizes outstanding companies, institutions, and individuals.

Within the PLU, Kabanda’s three-year tenure as General Secretary laid the foundation for his latest appointment. During that period, supporters credit him with helping build the organization from its early stages into a nationally recognized political movement.

His appointment to head the Office of the Chairman has also been interpreted as a demonstration of General Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s continued confidence in him. Supporters argue that the decision reinforces Kabanda’s authority while signaling the Chairman’s preference for experienced and trusted leaders.

Kabanda has earned a reputation as one of General Muhoozi’s most outspoken defenders. Admirers describe him as fearless, resilient, and unwaveringly loyal, qualities they believe have contributed significantly to his political rise.

For supporters of the PLU, the latest developments represent an effort to strengthen organizational discipline and improve coordination within the movement. They view the relationship between General Muhoozi Kainerugaba and David Kabanda as one built on mutual trust and a shared political vision.

With the establishment of the Office of the Chairman, Kabanda is expected to play an increasingly central role in coordinating the Chairman’s activities and managing access to the office. Whether this ultimately makes him the second most powerful figure in the PLU remains a matter of political opinion, but there is little doubt that his influence within the organization has grown significantly.

As the PLU continues to evolve, many members have called for greater unity and cooperation within the movement. Supporters argue that internal divisions should give way to collaboration in pursuit of the organization’s objectives, while leaders such as Minister Balaam Barugahara are frequently cited as examples of a conciliatory and cooperative approach to politics.

Ultimately, David Kabanda’s appointment marks another significant chapter in the evolution of the Patriotic League of Uganda. Whether history judges him as the movement’s second most influential figure will depend on how his new responsibilities shape the organization’s future and its broader role in Uganda’s political landscape.