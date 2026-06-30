KAGENYI LUKKA: This Is How 7.7 Billion PDM Cash Has Transformed 7,700 Households in Kawempe

Introduction: From Subsistence to Substance

In February 2022, under the gray skies of Kibuku District in Eastern Uganda, His Excellency President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni stood before thousands of wananchi and launched what he called “the last war against household poverty.” That weapon was the _Parish Development Model_ – PDM.

The logic was simple but revolutionary: Uganda’s economy had grown, roads were tarmacked, power lines stretched, but 39% of households – nearly 4 in every 10 families – were still trapped in the subsistence economy. They produced for the stomach, not the market. They had no surplus, no savings, and no voice in the money economy. PDM was designed to pull them across that line.

Three and a half years later, Kawempe Division stands as a living testimony. With 22 parishes, each receiving 350 million shillings since inception, Kawempe has absorbed 7.7 billion shillings of PDM cash. That money has touched 7,700 households – each receiving 1 million shillings to start an enterprise. The next financial year, Kampala’s urban parishes will receive 300 million shillings each, reflecting the unique demands of city populations. But already, the transformation is visible in the markets of Bwaise, the backyards of Kyebando, and the workshops of Makerere.

The Architecture of PDM: Money Meets Mindset

PDM is not just cash. It is a system built on seven pillars, designed to cure both poverty and dependency:

1.Production, Processing and Marketing- Turning bananas into chips, milk into yoghurt, maize into flour.

2. Infrastructure and Economic Services – Roads, electricity, water that connect products to buyers.

3. Financial Inclusion- Parish Revolving Funds where every beneficiary borrows at low cost and repays for the next household.

4. Social Services – Health, education and water that keep entrepreneurs productive.

5. Mindset Change- Moving from _“buli omu yeekwatako”_ to _“funa, kwata, gatta, gaggawala.”_

6. Parish-Based Management Information System- Digitizing every shilling, every household, every repayment.

7. Governance and Administration – PDM SACCOs run by locals, supervised by Parish Chiefs, audited by government.

Each parish in Uganda receives 100 million shillings per financial year. But because of phased releases and top-ups, Kawempe’s 22 parishes have each received 350 million shillings to date. The math is clean: 22 parishes × 350 million = 7.7 billion shillings. At 1 million per household, that is 7,700 households directly capitalized.

Kawempe: The Urban Laboratory

Critics once said PDM was for rural farmers. Kawempe has proved them wrong. Here, poverty wears an urban face – the boda rider who sleeps in a single room with his family, the market woman who borrows daily from loan sharks, the youth who wake up to no job and no hope.

PDM cash entered these realities and lit small fires:

1. Poultry and Piggery in Kyebando

Mary Nansubuga of Kanyanya Parish received 1 million in June 2023. She bought 100 broiler chicks and feed. In 6 weeks she sold them at 15,000 each, repaid 1.05 million to the SACCO, and remained with 450,000 profit. Today she runs 500 birds per cycle and employs 2 youths. _“PDM gave me capital when banks asked for land titles I don’t have,”_ she says.

2. Urban Farming in Mulago

In Mulago II Parish, 30 women formed _Twegatte SACCO_. Each took 1 million and invested in sack gardens, mushrooms, and liquid soap. Their chairperson, Hajati Mastula, reports: _“We now supply 200 litres of soap to Mulago Hospital monthly. PDM taught us that a veranda is also a garden.”_

3. Metal Fabrication in Bwaise

Youth who once welded only on credit now own their machines. In Bwaise III, 15 youths pooled 15 million from PDM and bought a cutting machine. They now fabricate windows for Kawempe’s booming construction sites. One of them, Okello Denis, says: _“Before PDM, I was a ‘load master’. Now I am a ‘fundi master’.”_

4. Market Vendors and Value Addition

In Kalerwe, women who sold raw groundnuts now roast, pack, and brand them as _“Kawempe Crunch”_. The 1 million bought a roaster and sealer. Their income jumped from 15,000 to 60,000 per day. The parish chief confirms repayments in Kalerwe SACCO are at 89%.

Alignment With National Vision

PDM is not a standalone stunt. It is the delivery vehicle for *National Development Plan IV*, which prioritizes agro-industrialization, financial inclusion, and household incomes. It feeds directly into *Vision 2040*, which imagines a transformed Ugandan society from a peasant to a modern, prosperous country. And it echoes the President’s consistent message: _make a qualitative leap into high middle-income status by 2040_.

The 39% in subsistence are the final frontier. If each household can generate just 20 million shillings per year – the PDM target – Uganda adds 7.8 trillion shillings to GDP annually. Kawempe’s 7,700 households are a microcosm of that national leap.

The Urban Adjustment: Why 300 Million Next Year

Government has recognized that Kampala’s parishes are different. A parish in Kotido may have 400 households; a parish in Kawempe has 14,000. Land is scarce, rent is high, and enterprises need more capital to survive. Hence, in the coming financial year, each parish in Kampala will receive 300 million shillings – triple the rural allocation. For Kawempe’s 22 parishes, that means 6.6 billion shillings in one year alone. If absorption remains strong, another 6,600 households will be capitalized by July 2027.

Challenges and the Way Forward

PDM in Kawempe has not been without noise. Some beneficiaries diverted funds to _kwanjula_ or school fees. Some SACCOs were infiltrated by the _“airtime farmers”_ – people who withdraw and disappear. But the Parish-Based Management Information System is catching up. Biometrics, phone numbers, and LC1 verification have cut ghost beneficiaries. Repayment rates in Kawempe now average 76%, above the national 68%.

The mindset change pillar remains critical. As RCC’s office, we now conduct _Baraza za PDM_ every month – not to arrest, but to teach. We tell the youth: _“1 million is not for enjoying. It is for employing.”_

Conclusion: The Quiet Revolution

7.7 billion shillings sounds abstract in State House or Parliament. But in Kawempe, it is 7,700 new stories. It is the widow in Kyebando who now pays school fees from her chicken sales. It is the ex-convict in Bwaise who now trains other youths to weld. It is the single mother in Makerere who no longer fears her landlord.

PDM has not ended poverty in Kawempe. But for 7,700 households, it has ended excuses. It has put a hoe, a hammer, a phone, and a plan in their hands.

As President Museveni said in Kibuku in February 2022: _“Development must be for everybody. Not for a few people in towns. PDM is going to the parish because that is where the people are.”_

Kawempe is proof that when government puts 1 million in the hand of a determined Ugandan, God adds the blessing, and the household adds the sweat. The result is transformation.

And this is just the beginning.

Kagenyi Lukka

The writer is the

_Deputy RCC Kampala City – Kawempe Division_