Dr. NESTOR BASEMERA: Breaking the Glass Ceiling: Why Gender Inclusion is the Future of Uganda’s Logistics Sector

Globally, the status of women in logistics and supply chain management reflects a stark, top-heavy disparity: entry-level participation is rising, but leadership remains heavily male-dominated. While the broader supply chain industry has made strides, the strictly logistics and transport subsectors continue to lag behind. This persistent imbalance is critical because the logistics sector is vital for facilitating trade, commerce, and overall economic development.

Logistics and Supply Chain Management (SCM) are two closely related business functions that manage the flow of goods, services, information, and finance from their point of origin to the final customer. Often, while the terms are used interchangeably, logistics is actually a specialized component of the broader supply chain.

While global formal logistics employment for women sits around 24%, in Sub-Saharan Africa and Uganda specifically, overall participation drops below 20%, and board or executive-level representation sits squarely below 10%.

In Uganda, the logistics and supply chain sector operate as a critical economic artery, yet it faces deep structural inefficiencies and a pronounced gender gap. As a land continental nation reliant on transit corridors like the Northern Corridor to Mombasa, Uganda struggles with high transport costs and systemic operational delays.

This underrepresentation poses a multifaceted problem with severe implications for the industry’s development and societal progress. Despite the clear benefits of workforce diversity, systemic barriers remain deeply entrenched. Paiva et al. (2020) note that the supply chain field remains male-dominated, particularly in executive roles, pointing to structural obstacles like deep-seated stereotypes, biased recruitment practices, and limited access to professional mentorship. To combat this, Ruel et al. (2024) caution that organizations must adopt intentional, forward-thinking strategies. These include targeted recruitment, structured professional development initiatives, and inclusive leadership practices to unlock the full potential of gender-diverse teams and translate diversity into long-term organizational value.

Against this backdrop, examining the specific role female leadership plays in driving the advancement of the logistics sector is essential. By understanding the unique experiences, perspectives, and contributions of women leaders, organizations can leverage diversity as a strategic advantage, foster inclusive work cultures, and spark innovation. However, while global trends are well-documented, very little data exists regarding women across the broader supply chain links in Uganda.

To change this trajectory, prioritizing gender inclusion and equity in both corporate practice and national policy is of critical importance. By dismantling these barriers, the Ugandan logistics sector can access entirely new talent pools, drive innovation, and build more resilient, equitable supply chains. Furthermore, supporting localized advocacy platforms—such as regional adaptations of international networks and specialized leadership summits—to actively train young women to master technical supply chain capabilities and bridge corporate skill gaps is a crucial milestone for achieving sustainable economic growth.

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