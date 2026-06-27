ALLAN BAMUHA: Uganda Coffee, It’s in Our Nature: Brand Launch Positions Uganda for Global Market Leadership

The launch of the “Uganda Coffee, It’s in Our Nature” brand at the World of Coffee Brussels trade event marks a significant milestone in Uganda’s efforts to strengthen its position in the global coffee industry. As one of the world’s leading coffee producers, Uganda has earned international recognition for the exceptional quality of its Robusta and Arabica coffee. However, for decades, much of the country’s coffee has been exported as a raw commodity with limited global brand recognition.

The new national coffee brand seeks to change this narrative by giving Ugandan coffee a distinctive identity that resonates with consumers and buyers worldwide. Through consistent branding, Uganda aims to showcase its unique coffee-growing conditions, rich agricultural heritage, and unwavering commitment to producing high-quality coffee.

A strong national coffee brand will enable Uganda to compete more effectively in premium international markets, where consumers increasingly value traceability, sustainability, authenticity, and quality. The initiative is also expected to attract new buyers, secure better prices for Ugandan coffee, expand export markets, and ultimately increase incomes for millions of coffee-growing households.

Uganda’s coffee industry has recorded remarkable growth in recent years. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Uganda exported approximately 7.93 million 60-kilogram bags of coffee in the twelve months ending August 2025, generating an estimated US$2.24 billion in export earnings—an increase of nearly 59 percent compared to the previous year. In May 2025 alone, the country exported 793,445 bags valued at approximately US$244 million, making Uganda Africa’s leading coffee exporter by volume during that period.

The branding initiative is expected to accelerate investment in coffee processing and value addition, enabling Uganda to export more roasted, packaged, and specialty coffee instead of relying predominantly on green coffee bean exports. This shift will create employment opportunities, increase export revenues, and contribute more significantly to national economic growth.

Furthermore, the Uganda Coffee Brand complements government efforts to increase coffee production, improve quality standards, and strengthen the entire coffee value chain. By promoting a unified national identity, the brand enhances consumer confidence and reinforces Uganda’s reputation as a reliable supplier of premium-quality coffee.

Nevertheless, sustaining Uganda’s growing presence in global coffee markets will require collective action from farmers, exporters, processors, and government institutions. Maintaining high coffee quality through proper harvesting, drying, storage, and processing practices must remain a top priority. Increasing investment in value addition through local roasting, packaging, and branding will enable the country to capture greater value from its exports.

Equally important is the adoption of climate-smart agriculture to address the growing impacts of climate change. Farmers should embrace drought-tolerant coffee varieties, soil and water conservation practices, and integrated pest and disease management to safeguard productivity. Strengthening farmer cooperatives will improve access to financing, technology, extension services, and international markets while enhancing farmers’ bargaining power.

Uganda must also continue investing in agricultural research, innovation, and post-harvest technologies to improve productivity and maintain consistent quality. Compliance with international sustainability and traceability standards has become increasingly important, as global buyers now demand coffee that is ethically produced and environmentally sustainable.

Continued participation in international coffee exhibitions, trade fairs, and global marketing campaigns will further raise the profile of the “Uganda Coffee, It’s in Our Nature” brand and open new opportunities in premium markets across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North America.

The Uganda Coffee Brand is more than a marketing campaign—it is a strategic investment in the country’s future. By prioritising quality, sustainability, innovation, and value addition, Uganda is positioning itself to strengthen its competitiveness, retain existing export markets, penetrate new ones, and ensure that coffee remains a powerful driver of economic transformation, foreign exchange earnings, and improved livelihoods for millions of Ugandans.

The Author is Deputy Resident District Commissioner Kyenjojo District Uganda