DR. OPUL JOSEPH, PhD: The 1% Rotarians Became Uganda’s Most Powerful Medicine Against Poverty, Hunger, Illiteracy and Disease 

They say, “When the drumbeat changes, the dancers must adjust.” In Uganda and Tanzania, the drumbeat has indeed changed and it is being led by a bold, tireless 1%: about 7,700 Rotarians and Retractors under District 9213 and District 9214. While poverty, hunger, illiteracy, and disease once danced freely across communities, this 1% has stepped in like skilled drummers, changing the rhythm from despair to hope, from struggle to transformation.

The District 9213 101 ongoing Conference at Imperial Resort Beach Hotel in Entebbe, Uganda is more than a gathering, it’s a powerhouse of purpose. Under the theme “Inspire. Serve. Impact,” leaders assembled like master chefs, each bringing ingredients of ideas, innovation, and inspiration. The presence of distinguished guests and visionary leadership added flavor to an already rich menu of service: Rotary International President Representative (RIPPR) & Chief Guest: Trichur Narayan “Raju” Subramanian, a serving Rotary International Director, District Governor (District 9213) Geoffrey Martin Kitakule and Guest of Honor: Vice President of Uganda, Rotrian Dr Retired Major H.E. Jessica Alupo Epel Rose, Incoming District leadership headed by District Governor Elect Gerald Obai ,President elects among others were equally present.

If problems were patients, then Africa and Uganda has been in the intensive care unit for far too long. But here comes Rotary not as a visitor bringing flowers, but as a doctor carrying a full medical kit. This 1% has become the medicine itself administering doses of education, injections of health services, and therapy through community empowerment. And unlike bitter pills, their medicine comes sweetened with compassion and sustained by action.

There is a humorous saying: “A lazy farmer blames the hoe.” For too long, many have blamed systems, leaders, or circumstances. But Rotary picked up the hoe and went to the garden. In education, they have dug deep building schools, sponsoring learners, and ensuring that ignorance is chased away like a thief caught in daylight. They know that illiteracy is not just a gap; it is a locked door and education is the master key.

In the health sector, Rotary has refused to behave like a visitor who comes only to greet and leave. Instead, they have stayed, rolled up their sleeves, and treated communities with consistency. From maternal care to disease prevention, Polio they have proven that health is not a privilege it is a right. Like a vigilant night watchman, they keep guard against diseases that creep in silently.

When it comes to hunger, Rotary understands that an empty stomach has no ears. You cannot preach development to a hungry child it is like singing lullabies to someone wide awake with pain. So they have addressed food security and livelihoods with practical solutions, empowering communities to stand on their own feet instead of leaning on temporary relief.

Community service, for Rotary, is not an event it is a lifestyle. They show up like that reliable friend who doesn’t wait to be invited. Whether it is clean water, sanitation, or emergency response, they act swiftly and effectively. Truly, “a good name is better than riches,” and Rotary’s name echoes with trust across communities.

Livelihood programs under Rotary are like teaching people how to ride bicycles instead of carrying them. Skills development, entrepreneurship support, and empowerment initiatives have turned beneficiaries into contributors. The once-dependent are now independent and even employers.

Yet here lies a striking truth: how does just 1% carry the hopes of over 47 million people? It is like a single rooster trying to wake up an entire village it will crow loudly, but it needs others to join. The work is commendable, but the workforce must grow.

Globally, Rotary is no small player. With over 1.2 million Rotarians and 200,000 Rotaractors across 220 countries, it is a giant with a human face. In Uganda alone, about 5,000 Rotarians and 2,700 Rotaractors are already in action. But as the saying goes, “Rain does not fall on one roof alone.” The responsibility of transformation belongs to all.

Leadership in Rotary is not about being carried on shoulders; it is about carrying others on your shoulders. From district governors to club presidents, leaders act like engines pulling a long train of change. Without them, the train stalls but with them, it moves steadily toward progress.

Let us speak plainly: poverty, hunger, illiteracy, and disease are not visitors they are tenants that refuse to leave. You don’t evict such tenants with polite requests; you need strategy, persistence, and unity. Rotary has chosen a strategic direction becoming the medicine, not just diagnosing the problem.

And here comes the call to action, loud and clear: Ugandans and Tanzanians, this is not a spectators’ sport. “He who watches a wrestling match does not feel the opponent’s strength.” Join Rotary. Join Rotaract. Step into the arena and be part of the solution.

If you have ever complained about poor services, unemployment, or lack of opportunities, then Rotary is your invitation to stop complaining and start contributing. It is the bridge between frustration and fulfillment. Why sit on the fence when you can help build the house?

There is a funny but wise saying: “If you don’t plant maize, don’t expect posho.” Transformation requires participation.

Rotary has planted the seeds now it is time for more hands to water, weed, and harvest.

Looking ahead, the future is bright but only if more people plug into this movement. The 1% has proven that change is possible. Imagine what 5%, 10%, or even 20% could do. The fight against poverty and hunger would not just be a struggle it would be a victory march.

The programmes of Rotary : Promoting Peace · Fighting Disease · Providing Clean Water · Improving Maternal and Child Health · Supporting Education align very well with, NDP IV (2025/26–2029/30) & Tenfold Growth Strategy Goal of Economic Transformation: The goal of NDP IV is to “Achieve higher household incomes, full monetisation of the economy, and employment for sustainable socio-economic transformation”, NRM Manifesto 2026-2031 building a USD 500 billion economy by 2040″, the mission of Quality Education Consultancy Ltd (QECL) and OPUL Skilling Foundation Africa (OSFA), whose motto is “Innovative Skilling as Medicine to Extreme Poverty.” QECL&OSFA long-term commitment is to facilitate 20 million business start-ups, accelerations, and innovations, and to contribute to the creation of 40 million decent and sustainable jobs in Africa by 2035.

In conclusion, Rotary’s story in Uganda and Tanzania is a living testimony that greatness does not come from numbers alone it comes from purpose. This 1% has shown that a small, committed group can indeed become the medicine a continent desperately needs.

So let this be more than words on paper. Let it be a wake-up call, a rallying cry, and a challenge. Because when the history of Africa’s transformation is written, it will not celebrate those who watched it will honor those who acted.

And perhaps, just perhaps, it will say: “A small 1% rose like yeast in dough and before long, the whole nation was lifted.”

Rotarian Dr. Opul Joseph, PhD

Lecturer, Gulu University

Founder, Quality Education Consultancy Ltd (QECL)

CEO, Opul Skilling Foundation Africa (OSFA)

President Elect, Rotary Club of Soroti Central

Life Member, Uganda Red Cross Society

Email: ceo@opulskillingfoundationafrica.org