KAGENYI LUKKA: The Outcomes Of Kyankwanzi Retreat To Deepen Service Delivery

All elected NRM Members of Parliament in the 12th Parliament convened at the National Leadership Institute, Kyankwanzi, for a strategic retreat focused on deepening service delivery. The retreat, rooted in the NRM’s ideological foundation of patriotism, Pan-Africanism, socio-economic transformation, and democracy, sought to realign legislators with the party’s core mission: delivering tangible results to citizens.

Kyankwanzi has historically served as a centre for ideological orientation and policy synchronization. This year’s retreat came at a critical time when the government is under public scrutiny to accelerate implementation of the NRM Manifesto 2021–2026 and Parish Development Model. The outcomes of this engagement are expected to shape the legislative agenda and oversight role of MPs for the remainder of the term.

Key Objectives of the Retreat

1. Ideological Reorientation: To reaffirm commitment to the four core principles of the NRM and clarify the role of MPs in advancing socio-economic transformation.

2. Policy Synchronization: To harmonize understanding of key government programs including PDM, Emyooga, Universal Education and Health, and infrastructure rollout.

3. Strengthening Oversight: To equip MPs with tools to monitor government projects and ensure value for money in their constituencies.

4. Enhancing Party Cohesion: To build unity among NRM legislators and reduce contradictions in public communication on government policy.

Major Outcomes and Resolutions

1. Renewed Commitment to the Parish Development Model

The retreat resolved that every NRM MP must become a chief mobilizer and supervisor of PDM in their constituency. MPs committed to:

– Conducting monthly PDM barazas with constituents to explain the seven pillars.

– Supporting SACCO formation and ensuring funds reach intended beneficiaries.

– Reporting quarterly on PDM progress to the Government Chief Whip and NRM Secretariat.

2. Fast-Tracking Service Delivery in Key Sectors

A resolution was passed to prioritize oversight in four sectors where citizens demand immediate results:

Sector Agreed MP Action Points

Education

Monitor capitation grants, teacher absenteeism, and school infrastructure in UPE/USE schools

Health

Track drug supply chains to HC III & HC IV facilities, support recruitment of critical staff

Roads

Liaise with UNRA and district engineers to unblock community access roads

Water

Push for borehole rehabilitation and monitor functionality of rural water schemes

3. Improved Legislative Discipline and Attendance

The Caucus agreed on internal mechanisms to ensure NRM MPs actively support government bills critical to service delivery. The Office of the Government Chief Whip will institute a performance scorecard tracking plenary attendance, committee work, and constituency outreach.

4. Combating Corruption and Wastage

A frank session with accountability bodies resolved that MPs must lead by example. Key agreements:

– Declare personal interest in any project under their oversight.

– Work with IGG and State House Anti-Corruption Unit to expose shoddy work in their areas.

– Popularize the toll-free lines for reporting corruption.

5. Enhanced Communication with the Electorate

The retreat noted a communication gap between government achievements and public perception. MPs resolved to:

– Hold monthly radio talk shows explaining government programs.

– Use social media to counter misinformation with facts and figures.

– Coordinate with RDCs and DISOs to share verified updates on service delivery.

Role of the National Leadership Institute

The choice of Kyankwanzi was deliberate. NALI’s environment strips away urban distractions and returns leaders to basic ideological grounding. Facilitators from UPDF, academia, and senior NRM historicals emphasized discipline, patriotism, and sacrifice as prerequisites for effective leadership.

Implementation Framework

To ensure resolutions don’t remain on paper, the retreat adopted a three-tier follow-up mechanism:

1. Constituency Level: MP-led service delivery committees with local leaders and technical staff.

2. Regional Level: Quarterly regional Caucus reviews chaired by regional whips.

3. National Level: Bi-annual review with H.E the President and NRM Central Executive Committee.

Conclusion

The Kyankwanzi retreat is not a mere talk shop. It produces measurable commitments that will bind all NRM MPs in the 12th Parliament to the singular goal of deepening service delivery. The success of this retreat will be judged not by communiqués, but by functional boreholes, stocked health centres, passable roads, and transformed household incomes under PDM.

As legislators return to their constituencies, the Wananchi will be watching. The pledge made at Kyankwanzi must translate into action.

Kagenyi Lukka is the Deputy RCC Kampala City – Kawempe Division