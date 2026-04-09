Andrew Baba: Nandutu Joined a Cannibals’ Night Dance Party And Forgot to Mark The Exit Door

Agnes Nandutu’s journey from celebrated satirical reporter to disgraced politician is the kind of story that could only be written by irony itself. She was once the darling of NTV, her sharp tongue and fearless wit making her a household name. Her people in Bugisu, charmed by her candor, called her to Parliament in 2021, and she answered. On her very first attempt, she was elected Woman MP for Bududa District. Within six months, she was elevated to State Minister for Karamoja Affairs—a meteoric rise that seemed to confirm her destiny as one of the country’s new stars. But destiny, as it turned out, had prepared a cruel twist.

The Karamoja iron sheets program was supposed to be noble. Thirty thousand iron sheets, worth nearly forty billion shillings, were procured to shelter the vulnerable communities of Karamoja during disarmament. Instead, they became trophies in the mansions of the mighty. Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, Speaker Anita Among, Ministers Amos Lugoloobi, Mary Goretti Kitutu, Matia Kasaija—the list of beneficiaries read like a roll call of Uganda’s political aristocracy. Each dipped into the pile, each confessed to having received the ill‑gotten sheets, and each, in the end, walked away unscathed.

Nandutu, however, was not trained in the choreography of survival. At her farm, investigators found two thousand iron sheets stamped “Office of the Prime Minister.” Her defense—that they were intended for landslide victims in Bududa—was dismissed as lacking documentation. Court assessors advised conviction, noting she had “sufficient reason to believe” the property was suspect. And so, while her co‑accused melted into the shadows of acquittal, Nandutu remained center stage, bewildered, the lone dancer caught when the hunters struck.

The trial itself was theatre. Ministers Lugoloobi and Kitutu faced charges but were acquitted after technicalities and legal maneuvers. Speaker Anita Among admitted to receiving sheets but was spared prosecution altogether. Even the Prime Minister, whose office oversaw the distribution, emerged untarnished. The scandal that had once threatened to engulf the entire political class slimmed down, shockingly, to a single scapegoat: Agnes Nandutu. A first‑time MP, a first‑time minister, and now a first‑time convict.

Her conviction was not just about iron sheets; it was about selective justice. The bigger names, shielded by political weight and networks of protection, danced away from the hunters. Nandutu, the newcomer, was left exposed, her fame turned into infamy. She will not only pay with nights in Luzira Prison but has already lost her political career prematurely. Her ministerial post was stripped from her, and now her seat in Parliament too. The satire writes itself: the uninvited guest at the cannibals’ dance party, caught because she had not learned the choreography of survival.

Ugandans watched in disbelief as the scandal unfolded. How could those who openly confessed walk free while the one who pleaded innocence was convicted? How could billions of shillings worth of relief items vanish into posh houses, yet only one politician face the consequences? The irony is bitter, the satire sharp. It is as if justice itself joined the dance party, choosing to chase only the weakest runner.

Nandutu’s fall is more than personal tragedy; it is a parable of power in Uganda. It shows how fame can be both a crown and a curse, how meteoric rises often end in meteoric crashes, and how justice, when selective, becomes indistinguishable from satire. She entered politics as a voice of the people, a fearless reporter turned representative. She exits as a cautionary tale, a scapegoat sacrificed to preserve the reputations of the powerful.

Her nights in Luzira will be long, but longer still will be the shadow cast over her career. She has lost not only her ministerial post but also her parliamentary seat, her political life cut short before it could mature. The irony is that.

The writer is a reporter of political satire, Assistant RCC.