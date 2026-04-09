EDRINE BENESA:AGEING LIKE FINE WINE! Uganda in The Next Five Years  Mapped in 60 Seconds of President Museveni’s NALI Leaders Address

President Museveni’s keynote address at the Kyankwanzi retreat unfolded less like a speech and more like a carefully choreographed manifesto for Uganda’s political future. In the quiet, disciplined atmosphere of Kyankwanzi—long regarded as the ideological crucible of the NRM—his words carried the weight of both history and prophecy. He reminded MPs that their electoral victories, though significant, could have been greater had discipline and ideological clarity been more deeply entrenched. “If we had been more disciplined, we would have won by an even bigger margin,” he declared, a statement that was both rebuke and rallying cry.

Museveni’s imagery was vivid, almost biblical in its resonance. At one point he warned, “You are dancing paka chini, but those on the moon look at you as ants.” The metaphor was striking: a reminder that while Ugandans may celebrate short‑term triumphs, the world views them through a harsher lens of competitiveness and progress. It was a call to rise above distraction and embrace self‑reliance as the cornerstone of national transformation. For Museveni, dependency on external aid is not just a weakness—it is a betrayal of Africa’s potential. His insistence on self‑confidence and independence echoed through the hall, urging MPs to champion agriculture, industry, and innovation as the engines of Uganda’s future.

Yet the retreat was not only philosophical; it was political strategy in motion. Museveni confronted the simmering tensions over the speakership of the 12th Parliament, defending the Central Executive Committee’s decision to retain Anita Among and Thomas Tayebwa. “The CEC decision is final. We cannot afford factionalism when the country expects unity,” he said, cutting through dissent with characteristic firmness. In doing so, he reaffirmed the supremacy of party structures over personal ambition, signaling that the next five years will be marked by tighter discipline and less tolerance for internal fragmentation.

The significance of this retreat lies in its timing and tone. As Uganda looks toward the period from 2026 to 2031, Museveni’s words serve as a compass. They point toward consolidation of party discipline, renewed emphasis on self‑reliance, and a deliberate effort to manage dissent before it metastasizes into division. His insistence on ideological clarity is not only about internal cohesion; it is about how Uganda positions itself globally—as a nation confident in its identity, less reliant on external dictates, and more assertive in regional politics.

Historically, Kyankwanzi has been the site where the NRM recalibrates its vision. In the 1990s, retreats here emphasized resistance against corruption and complacency. Today, the same themes resurface, but with sharper urgency. Corruption, factionalism, and dependency remain persistent challenges, and Museveni’s keynote suggests that the next five years will be a test of whether the NRM can finally overcome them.

Museveni’s words were not casual remarks; they were strategy disguised as philosophy. By weaving metaphors with directives, he reminded MPs that politics is both art and discipline. The retreat was less about celebration and more about preparation, a reset button aligning the party for the next half‑decade of governance. His keynote will echo in Parliament, in policy debates, and in the corridors of power, shaping Uganda’s trajectory in ways both subtle and profound.

In the end, Kyankwanzi was a reminder that for the NRM, ideology is not optional—it is the lifeblood of its survival. Museveni’s address was a blueprint for Uganda’s political future, a blend of rebuke and inspiration, warning and promise. The next five years will test whether these words remain rhetoric or become reality, but one thing is certain: Kyankwanzi has once again set the stage for Uganda’s political drama, with Museveni’s voice as its guiding refrain.

The writer is the Deputy Resident City Commissioner for Nakawa