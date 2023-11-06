In the past three years the Ugandan districts neighboring Rwanda have had a difficult time, at one moment they protested being ignored by the government of Uganda as they continued to perish. Bodies of innocent people were repatriated in the presence of the media and unfortunately these would be young men who were struggling to do business and make ends meet. The borders of Uganda and Rwanda were closed for almost two years until recently when I read that they’ve been opened, I don’t know if they’re open fully or if people still go through struggles and huddles to leave Rwanda or leave Uganda. The painful events of repatriating bodies of young men who were shot dead by the Rwandese army and who would be having young families didn’t convince the Pan-African Rwanda army and it’s leadership to put a stop on shooting their innocent brothers who are actually their neighbors. If Uganda didn’t have a good leadership at that time a war would have erupted between Uganda and Rwanda and it was going to affect the two countries, look at the bad events that are happening in Israel and Gaza even when the authorities in Israel say that they’re defending their own country forgetting that the people who are being killed also deserve to live and could be having nothing to do with the ongoing conflict between the two neighboring countries, that same situation was likely to happen between Uganda and Rwanda but thank God we have an understanding President.

I have seen news running around social media that Rwanda has announced visa free for all Africans who would like to travel to Rwanda, Where as I do not know how this is going to work but what I know for sure is that it will not stay for Long. The countries which neighbors Rwanda which include, Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda have all had issues with Rwanda in the past. In fact as of today, the leaders of Democratic Republic of Congo do not see eye to eye with their Rwandese counterparts. So if the Congolese read this news which is running on social media and they throng into Rwanda what would happen to them? Would they come back alive? Basing on what has happened to other Africans from the countries which neighbor Rwanda and who have forcefully entered into Rwanda for business. Many children in Uganda now are orphans and many women are widows not because their parents or husbands died because of diseases but because they were shot by merciless army officers of Rwanda’s national Army. Who will convince me that the reasons as to why those people were killed are no longer considered? who will convince me that Rwanda’s national Army will now see other Africans as brothers who should be treated well if not protected by them? By the way, Rwanda as a country has never come out to apologize to Ugandans who lost their relatives in those senseless killings, maybe we could start from that.

It seems some African leaders are really not pan Africanists like they sing every day, it seems some leaders within Africa do things for purposes of public relations (PR) not because they’re convicted and believe in pan Africanism and I say this basing on their actions because honestly their do not portray that they’re real pan Africanists. It’s only President Museveni who has walked the talk. He has often times offered home to the suffering Africans and that’s why Uganda is a home of millions of refugees from different countries. The other day I read news in different newspapers that the office of the Prime Minister and the ministry in charge of refugees is going to borrow money meant for well being of refugees and the loan will be paid by the tax papers of Uganda. If it was another country the story would be different, maybe they would be calling for international bodies to come to and help or something else. At one time the East African leaders would meet over the issues of East Africa when some members would be absent because of that unnecessary border impasse.

If indeed President Paul Kagame of Rwanda believes in Pan Africanism and if indeed he knows that the borders are man made boundaries which were created by the imperialists as a way of fighting the unity of Africans then he wouldn’t have kept a defeat ear as Ugandans were being butchered at different border points. If President Kagame honestly believed that Africa will develop if inter – trade between African countries is embraced then Ugandans exports to Rwanda wouldn’t have rotten from Katuna border. I’m sure up today, Ugandan business men are still servicing the loans of the goods that perished at Katuna border. Where had the spirit of pan Africanism disappeared to at that time? History has taught us that the more we conflict amongst ourselves as Africans is the more we shall be giving advantage to the imperialists not only to laugh at us but to also to rule us with ease. We shall be being jealous on ourselves and fighting our own economies.

The President of the Democratic Republic of Congo has for several times publicly blamed Rwanda for the conflict between Rwanda and Congo. This war is ongoing and the refugees keep coming into Uganda. I’m sure this conflict is affecting the peace of the two countries and their economies. President Kagame and his people should first solve this ongoing conflict and cease fire then we shall know that he is serious about the visa free announcement he made. As of now leaders should tell none Rwandese who are living near the borders to be careful and pass through the right procedures before accessing Rwanda. The announcements which were made and which are running all over social media and the mainstream media shouldn’t close their eyes and minds because safety is very paramount. The East African federation that President Museveni keeps singing about every now and then has failed to work because of some of these mistakes. I guess President Kagame should have started opening for only people of East Africa before opening for the entire Africa.

I think God had a reason as to why he created Africans and gave them similar characters and color. Some of the languages spoken in Africa are similar and even those which are not similar share a number of words, It is easy to pick a message from an African who is using a native Language, Unfortunately we have put focus on the foreign languages and even criticized those who do not speak well those foreign languages, any African country that has killed people from a neighboring countries because of the disagreement they’ve has committed sacrilege and should be condemned. It is like waking up one day and you kill your biological brother because of wearing your clothes. Our problems as Africans are the same but some African leaders act as if they do not live and stay in Africa. The deaths that happened on the borders of Rwanda and Uganda were unnecessary and uncalled for. Once someone commit a crime and he is not armed, that person should be arrested and taken to prison so that the courts can decide. Killing unarmed civilians is only barbaric and inhuman but also a sign of being a coward. What reasons shall we give the children of the young men who were shot dead on accusations of smuggling? Shall we be seen as rightful thinking humans or as Pan-Africanists who wish others well?

The writer is a deputy RDC Sheema District.