National University Platform (NUP), and Brother Kyagulanyi, I celebrate the decision you made to withdraw the Presidential election’s Petition. It was a very smart move and never before did any person expose the Judiciary to this level!!

For two days now Chief justice Owinyi Dollo who addressed us with the greatest manner of arrogance and contempt has now taken himself to the dock…trying himself, defending himself with humility and may be, he is to convict himself. But I want to inform him that he hanged our judiciary and instead of being a judge he turned himself into a lawyer of the respondents and in the process blew out the last candle in our judicial chambers.

If I were you Owinyi Dollo, I would have resigned, for you let your country down, you betrayed the 40 million Ugandans when you had the chance to bring the country together….when you had an opportunity to save us from violent Political conflicts….When you had the power and mandate to order for dialogue…..You instead abdicated your role!!

You made your bed… sleep on it, go and enjoy life with your family as innocent young people get kidnapped, tortured, maimed and some killed. The comedy of having you conduct a hearing without the side of the petitioner is really amusing….so how will the court mobilise the country to believe in it again?

We are soon getting into Easter time and you have reminded me of Judas Iscariot, who after the killing of Jesus attempted to take back the 30 pieces of silver he had been bribed with to the Pharisees but they told him that to them it was over…he did the job, he betrayed Jesus, he was paid and with cruelty they told him that the blood of Jesus will be upon him and his children!! Judas Iscariot committed suicide, he dropped the money in the face of those who had bribed him and went to commit suicide.

The money was eventually to buy a cemetery for those whose families cant be traced for burial. Don’t take the Judas Iscariot road…I advise you to go for an early retirement.