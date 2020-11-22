Sex, a glimpse of it in the media and it seems like so much of a thrill, like it’s the most important thing on earth. After so many years of watching how sex is depicted in the media, I realize that sex is indeed overrated. For Kenyan women there are more reasons for abstaining than for doing it.

Let’s start with the fact that if you do it, there’s a chance that you may end up a single mother and the men will not run with excuses such as Kenyan women want Nigerian men, hey Nigerian men don’t grow on trees now and more than 90% of the single parent household it was a KENYAN man who did the running. I know of girls who got pregnant and the man did the running. So numbers don’t lie (6/10), while some men will take responsibility a huge no of Kenyan men will not. Sadly this has been a problem in the making for quite a while.

There’s a higher likelihood of contracting sexually transmitted diseases if you are female than if you are male. So why have sex if you if the odds are against you. Sex with a stranger equals herpes, HIV/Aids, every time your boyfriend of two months mentions sex run girl run.

Well, I think in the right situation (marriage) sex is like the most beautiful thing, and not just being married but to the right person. I think sex is important that is why I will not have it just with any one, because it has the potential of changing my life completely. Maybe young women need to ask themselves a set of simple but profound questions: –

· How will you feel about the guy six months from that moment, and that memory of having slept with that person will stay with you for life. I find myself thanking God that I did not have sex with any of my exes, the baggage is way lesser.

· Is he the right person to be the father of your children? I see so many women loving their children and hating the men who made them pregnant. But the children are a part of him and you, does he make a good father.

· What if the man has a sexually transmitted disease? Will I still love him?

· Is he worth it? Sadly most men are not worth the hassle.

As a Christian, yes it’s about maintaining purity, and being Holy because God is Holy we can find a whole lot of reasons for chilling out and waiting for the right moment to enjoy sex.

I want to have sex yes, but in the situation where I will not worry about anything because I am with the right man. Then I know I will enjoy it fully.