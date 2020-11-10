Joseph Kabuleta- A peer. A brother. A friend. A professional counterpart. Literally, I can read his mind and predict his every action. If he were to become president in January, I would be one of only two choices he has for the post of Sports Minister and if it didn’t fall to me, he would find me another ministry. In short, he has as much respect for me as a professional as I have for him.

I call him Kabs.

Unusually brilliant. He has expert knowledge just about any subject you bring on the table. Recently turned pastor – which still shocks me to this day. No wonder traces of the pre-pastor Kabuleta remain. The aggression, abrasion and non-accomodative nature.

The making of ‘President Kabuleta’ was his imprisonment.Typical Kabs. It was about ‘proving’ first and then, securing his immunity so that he could hit back. It’s the only reason he is on that ballot paper. Kabs does not lose verbal wars; it would be an insult to his person. To win this latest one with the first son, he had to look for a level ground – immunity. Think Donald Trump.

Is he presidential?

For a man so brilliant, his abrasive and arrogant style is not suited for this office. His domineering character makes him autocratic and authoritarian. Again, think Trump.

In Kab’s world, he is king and everyone else, subjects. If leadership is about compromise, negotiation, accomodation, middle-ground and discussion ; that’s not his world. It is the reason why, he doesn’t have the kind of public appeal that for instance, Norbert Mao, has. And guess what, he doesn’t care. Yes, Kabs does NOT care what anyone thinks of him. Empathy and kindness are not his thing. No room for emotions or emotionalism.

He never cares about masses or public opinion. Indeed he does not care about any opinion but his. This is the man. My friend.

Don’t be surprised then that he comes as an independent. He would never subscribe to any party.

He has centered his manifesto around ‘financial liberation.’ Again, typical. What does that mean to the common man, the wannainchi? His ideologies are designed for the middle and upper class. The class he can provoke intellectually and force into intellectual discourse. Truth is, he is not a politician. Was never meant to be one. There’s nothing in his style – besides leading in church – that can make him a game changer in a public arena.

In the spirit of brotherhood, I cheered his nomination – my man is finally getting the attention he craves for. But am the first to know, that politics isn’t his thing. Not his world. His character and person are just not created for it. A man who is anti- people cannot be president. Yes, he can lead groups. Yes, he can pastor, even tens of thousands. But no, he can’t head a government. I am saying this well aware that he does not take criticism and so I expect a backlash at some point.

Disclaimer: I am not an expert on Kabs. I am not a political expert. The moment someone stands for president, they’ve given themselves up for public scrutiny. My friend Kabs happens to be on the ballot, I’m only doing my duty. Ugandans deserve to know their candidates.

And if I see him today, tomorrrow or whenever, his first words will be “Aldrine man, I thought we were friends. I just spared you because I had bigger issues to handle at the time. But anyway, that’s the world we live in.” My sports ministerial post now hangs in a balance.