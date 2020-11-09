If this was a contest for smart brains, Norbert Mao would win it hands down. The modern day Confucius (legendary philosopher). This lawyer, also president of the DP is also a politician with an ambition to be the CEO of this nation – Uganda. The President.

He was my guild president at Makerere University when I was in my first year. He is president of a party most of my generation in this part of the country grew up supporting; courtesy our parents. Am I qualified to say something about him? Absolutely.

Mao:

In a perfect world, Mao would be the perfect president. His intelligence is godly, his humour infectious, his personality charming. His character is impeccable. The perfect gentleman.

Few Ugandans match his oratory skills and even fewer, his analytical prowess. His technical knowledge knows no bounds and his ability to excite, admirable.

Smart on the eye, smart upstairs – Mr Smart.

His party DP – is about ‘ Truth and Justice’ while he has selected his campaign slogan; ‘Reclaiming your future’

Problem: Who is the target of his message?

He is perhaps too smart, too academic. Too polished for politics. His kind is for assemblies like the senate, UN or AU. His idealism and rationalism don’t cut it with the day-to-day Ugandan. His will impress the middle class but not the wretched of society, the villagers or youth. The majority voters today (the youth) will never understand things like ‘truth and justice’. Mao connects with intellectuals and enthusiasts of stand up English comedy but not with the masses who understand the langauge of food, betting and football.

Verdict:

His seductive prowess and painstakingly striking looks are a dream for the front pages. But that’s it. He adds colour and flair to Tv and radio debates, is a symbol of constitutionalism and is good to look at. He can make the best CEO of a multi national organisation. He is also an excellent negotiator and lobbyst. But for this, he is easily the biggest mistake to ever happen to DP. He is simply too suave for political leadership.

No, this wonderful human being is too wonderful to occupy the biggest office in the land. He is the reason why DP has sunk to the levels it is today.

Politicians like it aggressive, provocative, engaging, at times even dirty. This is what makes it a game that politicians love. Regrettably, even the presidency – for which Mao is pursuing yet again – was not created for spotless humans.

#SNRverdict

He will never be president of the Republic of Uganda.

Disclaimer: I am not a political expert. Nze ebye ddiba byentegera. But even a football expert has his views about society. Kati mubeere bakkakkamu.