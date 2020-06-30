The late Soldier Kasirye Ggwanga ( Rest in Peace) once invited me for a meeting at his home in Makindye. I sought advise from my brother Erias Lukwago and agreed that I go and find out what exactly he wanted from me.

When I reached his home Kasirye Ggwanga was alone in a big house that looked deserted with his dog. Without mincing words,Ggwanga told me that he had invited me to receive the last warning from the regime.

” Tell us what you want and we give it to you, we shall sponsor you to go out Uganda for studies with your family. But if you refuse this offer, I have instructions to castrate your husband and you will never be able to pin it on me.Imagine how you will feel sitting before your in-laws, when you caused such a thing to happen to their son.”

I went speechless I didn’t know what to say, I felt so traumatized and I have lived with that trauma since then.

I have remembered this vividly this after watching a video showing a Police Officer going for Hon. Ssewanyana trouser to squueze his private parts. I recalled some years back when the same thing was done to the now DP legal advisor Mr. Samuel Muyizi AND also what was done to Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, I also recalled the numerous people who come to us with complaints that they were castrated in safe houses and came to believe that these people do this deliberately.

Unfortunately the scenical Ugandans find this funny and they laugh and even demonised victims of this great inhuman and evil action.

Some months ago I saw Journalist Zambali Bulasio while in NBS Barometer show laughing and cheering RDC Eric Sakwa as he on camera mocked Lukwago on how he cried as a Police Officer grabbed his private parts.

I feel so hurt….I went into tears looking at how Hon.Ssewanyana was treated, I always feel very bad when media houses for fun replay the cry out of pain by Lukwago.

Even if you want power,even if you want to show us that we were vanquished…squeezing men’s balls would not be one of the things a man can ment out to the other.

#Mujooga

#MutuujozeNnyo.