By James Nambale < jskuloba64@gmail.com

There is need to explain the meaning of quarantine and what it is intended to help, in the case of one being mandated by Ministry Of Health of the government of Uganda on arrivals at Entebbe airport.

There’s a lot to learn from the mistakes of what happened on the Japanese cruise, Diamond princess, that was quarantined with initially 10 corona virus victims but ended up with an infection of over 700 victims.

Managing those quarantined in terms of hygienic practices and separation of different persons from different environments in a more medicaly proffessional way could be key to the country’s efforts to minimize on the infections other than the mistakes of crowding them in an inn, and pronouncing it as a quarantine facility.

In my view therefore, the cost of over 100 USDs aside, there are more risks of the crowding of people from different walks of life whose status is not known under circumstances, am reading about at a hotel in entebbe. The ministry could also pick a leaf from its experiences with Ebola cases.