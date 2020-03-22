WATCHING NEWS last evening, I felt moved by the toxic leadership you’re offering to the Democratic Party (DP). I call you a toxic leader because since you assumed responsibility over DP, you as the Chief Executive made it a point to abuse the leader–member relationship by casting yourself over and above all the Party structures and Constitution. And whenever you’re reminded about the Party Constitution, you have always thrown down your master card of accusing others of tribalism.

Marcia Lynn Whicker a Professor of Public Administration coined the term Toxic leader to define a leader whose leadership style is both self-destructive and ultimately corporately harmful as they subvert and destroy organizational structures.

Marcia also wrote that such a leader poses a complex ( inferiority or superiority) and always feel insecure over competencies and popularity of individual members under him. He further said that such leaders will often surround themselves with a small cadre of “yes” people who parrot and mirror themselves completely, leaving everyone else out. Marcia warned that, such cliquish behavior by a leader will definately cause dissent and splitting within an organization (Party), and breeds resentment and consequently kill the spirit of unity, diversity and openness of perspectives within an inner circle and fluidity with all employees (members).

As a toxic leader, Chairman Mao, you turned yourself into a bully and you reign by blackmailing and harassing others. On many occassions, you turn abusive, demeaning and belittles collegues at will everytime members question your leadership stlye….using foul language, threats and coercion. DP has now turned into a Police Party (Governing DP by the force of Kabalaza goons) as you exercise tyranny and dictatorship never seen before in DP.

Mao, you turn real wild whenever another Party member expresses intrest to stand for the party top job. Ofcourse one of your problems is that unlike all the other Party Presidents before you, you pick your family groceries from the “small DP- pocket” and to you, leading DP is a source of livelihood. Ironically, it is you the same Mao who calls others “Meal card Politicians”! Who is the more of a Meal Card Politician than you and your bag boy Siranda?

You apparently seem to be the only leader who doesn’t love or even at the periphery respect you benefactors the elected MPs, I heard you attacking MPs and their establishments, Mr. Mao the public will never understand you given the fact that you also wanted to represent Gulu Municipality in Parliament this very term and failed just because you lacked the primary prerequisite to contest and that was; registration!

You have deliberately misinformed the Country that we the Fifteen MPs the Party currently have fear to compete in the Party Primaries. Your intention is to incite other members who have ambition to stand especially the young ones against us.Am here today, to tell you that we have had enough of your behavior and this time we are not going to condon your selfish and destructive actions. Mr.Mao,you chose to blackmail us by throwing to us tribal jabs well knowing that your acisations are false.

On TV last evening, I saw you calling members who have genuine reasons to fault you as a leader, KABAKA YEKKA to drive home your accusations of tribalism and even swore to finish them off as “you” finished off “Kabaka Yekka”. I find it unacceptable that you choose to hide your failures as a leader in playing with emotions. Just know that this time round some brave Party members took a decision to take you on for your continued violation of the Party Constitution. You may shout you head off but this time we are not backing off.

I challenge you Mao to tell Ugandans, how the Baganda created vacancies in the National Executive Committee that translated into a requirement to conduct byelections which you failed to organise as per Article 68 of the DP Constitution? Can you tell the Country how the Baganda stopped you from organising the Party National Council Meetings atleast once every six months as provided for under article 16 of the DP Constitution until the same was ordered for by Court? Better still, can you tell Ugandans, the date and time when the Baganda plotted to stop you from registering for elections and or failing to stand for Presidency on the DP ticket that was given to you and instead chose to back Amama Mbabazi?

I wish there was a way for me to reproduce here the whole DP Constitution for everyone to read for him/herself. Many people would even wonder why we have tolorated you to this level because as we speak today there is no single Arcticle in our Constitution that hasn’t been violated to the letter. The other day, you wrote an article of self glorification and invoked the Lord God as your protector while calling others worshippers of “small gods”.

I challenge you as a believer in the “Big God” to tell Ugandans under what article of the DP – Constitution did you stop the byelections after the death of Hon.Namaganda in 2015, Hon Mathias Nsubuga in 2016, Hon Issa Kikungwe 2017 and resignation of now Ambassador Kezaala?

Under what article of the DP Constitution did you impose Dr.Mayambala, Siranda “a self proclaimed Doctor” and Hon.Kabanda as indefinate acting officers in the Office of Chairman, Secretary General and Treasurer respectively? Article 15 of the DP – Constitution makes it a duty for the National Council to fill vacant positions of NEC, when you refused/ neglected/ failed to convene National Council, members went to Court and obtained a Court order to the effect that the same be convened, why do you continue to disobey Court orders? Like Museveni, you always point to the few acqusations of the Party as a demostration of your excellent leadership.

The window for Political Parties to get public funds depending on the MPs a party has was only opened a few years back so how could the past Presidents have utilised a fund that wasnt available? Like we fault Museveni’s personalisation of projects taken out of taxpayers money, we dismiss your claim of being our sole provider and purchaser of the Party headquarters,for that is our money and you know the “Enjawulo” you made as you bought that old Balintuma house.

When Hon. Mbidde hawkered DP up to Mr. Museveni rallies as he desperately sought to be a EAC Member of Parliament, I took a brave move to call him to order. I have never hated Mbidde but I get sad when he risks a fragile and sick DP by taking it to Museveni’s podium for abuse. I raised the cry through a call to make “DP Great Again”.

I raised 6 points which I thought would allow us to carry out a meaningful and sober debate ahead of reforming our Party. Definitely as a President assisting you in Buganda region, I had no mandate beyond Buganda. You and Mbidde felt threatened by calls for reforms for your mind was fixed on one thing; Mbidde’s election. You hurriedly convened a NEC where you acted the complaimant, Prosecutor and Judge to try me in absence, and convicting me over alleged ” tribalism”. You recently did a similar thing to the Party Organising Secretary. Imagine in this 21st Century to have someone claiming to be a lawyer who fails even to respect the Principals of Natural justice by according others a fair hearing !

I recall the time that Mayor Mulyanyama sat me to try to bring the two of us together as I organised for a Conference for leaders in my area of jurisdiction. After talking with me and making me concede to a number of things as a compromise, he called you in my presence. You told him and I heard with my own ears that by the time you hand back DP to the membership of the Party, it will be “Ekikongoliro” (seedless maize cob) and that you were going to use your term to carry out a hate campaign against Baganda politicians and that by the time you leave the DP-Presidency, no Muganda Politician will be able to cross Karuma! By saying all this, your intention was to hold us at ransom and retain Party leadership by menace.

This I heard with my own ears and as a believer in the “Big God”, I challenge you to tell the world if you didn’t make that statement. For once lets examine and interrogate the hate tool you use against DP- Baganda members of reciting the Obote- hate words against KY. Mao, KY in 1961/62 allied with Obote a politician from Lango against Ben Kiwanuka a Muganda…was that tribalism? KY can be faulted for everything else but not tribalism, they were anti -.DP, true but this was for ideological difference and not a witchhunt against non- Baganda.

Sir Edward Muteesa the leader of KY donated all his earnings as a President to Karamoja….was that tribalism? The Baganda supporters of KY in 1962 voted for Daudi Ocheng as the MP-Mityana…was that tribalism? Mao tell us just one prominent campaign agent of yours as you came in to lead DP in 2010 who wasnt a Muganda….The very people who campaigned for you and schemed to have you elected are the same people you’re fighting now while shouting that you’re a victim of tribalistic- Baganda. Your claims and distortions of history in relation to KY show a deep seated hatred and phobia against Baganda and are disgusting to say the least.

Even when I know that I am going to be ridiculed by you, for the real spirit of Truth and Justice, I will pose this. I am strongly driven by Andy Stanley’s words, “leaders are those who would rather challenge what needs to change and pay the price than remain silent and die on the inside. I stand out to be counted and exonerated by posterity.

Am here to tell you that we are fed up with your unending tribal talk. The Ugandans from Acholi land on who emotions you’re playing, have never sat to appoint you as a tribal representative to lead DP on their behalf. We are not going to be silenced because of your rants….our Country is bleeding and we shall not allow you to ground one of the vehicle of Change. It is not you Mao to teach us to love other Ugandans and be fair to all, this runs in our blood and in addition we are taught from childhood, to be welcoming that is why people from all areas in Uganda settle peacefully in Buganda…We are above and far on that matter.

If you differ in strategy with some DP members let us convene properly consitituted Party organs and let the membership take a decision on who has the most excellent idea to adopt. We have had enough of your toxic leadership. True many of us are Baganda and Ugandans…that is it…now deal with it. We stand to demand for Democracy and rule of the law in the Democratic Party,period.

Stay well

For Truth and Justice

Bakireke Nambooze Betty(MP)

DP- VICE PRESIDENT ( Buganda)