By Michael Aboneka

The Political temperatures are rising each day as we near the general polls and this is the time where we need to exhibit the highest level of tolerance to avoid circumstances that could lead to violence. In a mature political setting, every opinion and decision must be respected regardless of who says it.

It is not a must that every individual MUST follow a particular ideology, movement or party as there exists freedom of choice. It is unfortunate that Ugandans have taken to violent means in opposing an ideology rather than engaging intellectually.

Why should one pellet bottles at another because they hold a different view and or support a different party than the others? Why should one threaten to crash, beat up another because they are opposing a status quo?

I find it disturbing that even the so called elites are supporting and continue o perpetuate this kind of political hooliganism where there is no respect for right to dissent at all!

Sometimes it hard to imagine what will happen when intolerant people finally take charge of the country! The results will be bad! We cannot fight and kill each other simply because we differ in political opinion-this approach is archaic as it does not grow our democracy and later on national cohesion.

I therefore call upon all Ugandans to be tolerant with each other, respecting divergent and different opinions and decisions for the sake of popular democracy and national cohesion and further the leaders should set an example of tolerance and respect to which their followers can draw from.

We have one Uganda and we all have a duty to keep it safe for everyone to participate in politics and democracy to the benefit of all.

Michael Aboneka is a Partner:Thomas & Michael Advocates and Director: Envirogreen Trust Ltd.