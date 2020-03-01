Dear my brother in Christ,

Pastor Alysious Bujingo may the peace of the Lord be with you.

Am writing to you a second public letter, this time in relation to a video circulating on social media being part of your sermon a few hours after the execution of two young people namely Ritah Nabukenya and Dan Kyeyune, who were supporters of the people power movement.

Nabukenya was outspoken but non of us knew Dan Kyeyune….so the death that he met would have claimed anybody else. He was just caught in a situation…he never organised or decided to join.

In that video, you sounded as if you hold in contempt young people who have joined activism in demand for a democratic and accountable leadership in Uganda. Unfortunately, you condemned the victims and not the aggressor! Instead of appealing to the State not to kill its people, you used unkind words to caution your followers not to get killed by participating in political activism for change.

With another political season of elections upon us, priests , pastors,imams again stand on the edge of a knife. If you say nothing,you would have failed to offer pastoral leadership. If you speak out with a one sided voice like what you did, we shall stand up to challenge you and I am here to do exactly that; challenge you against the reckless and insensitive talk you indulged in.

First, the Bible addresses politicians and sets standards for a good leader. God’s standard for leaders, is found in the book of Deuteronomy 17:14–20, where its said that , kings should act like brothers to their people, submitting to God’s laws and not merely accumulating wealth.

A number of Christians and their Pastors in the Pentecostal movement have been cited with justification…. for not caring sufficiently about the wider Ugandan society, for being insular and indifferent. To me this is both an ethical failure, and also a failure of the Christian mandate to love one’s neighbour as one’s self. Its now known that the junta holding our Country hostage is extending lukewarm freedom and freebies to the Pentecostal Ministries in which they also claim membership for window dressing to gain legitimacy and hide their evil deeds.

I wish to warn you, when this regime collapses and that will be soon, your short-sightedness will be revealed. The cooperation you have extended to the Museveni Dictatorship will definitely give you a bitter sting. If you don’t style up there would be hardly anyone left to speak up for you and if you openly side with the dictator at this hour when all other Ugandans are crying out for freedom, your future calls for peace and democracy will be viewed as insincere.

In Arab Countries Christians face harsh conditions, and can’t enjoy even the very basic human need of safety and protection for their communities. This has sometimes compelled them to side with dictators. They however faced a challenge when they had to choose to either side with the authoritarian regimes that had afforded them the right to be Christians or to join the majority extremist Muslims in the Country to fight for democracy. Christians thought strongly that the collapse of the authoritarian regimes that where partly kind to them, could open the door for an Islamist administration with a radical agenda that would clearly restrict and persecute Christians.

For convenience, Christians selfishly sided with a regime that was oppressing the majority. When the Arab spring swept through these Countries, Christians became targets. Like Christians in the Arab world, most of the Pentecostals recall the Amin days that criminalized Bulokole, they think that they survive by Museveni’s grace and owe their ego to maximise gains from the Jesus industry and the regime strategically gives them a friendly silence and a blind eye to their criminality. To such people, the status quo must be maintained so that they continue thriving from the unsuspecting flocks( Endiga). So its likely that your outburst and complete lack of sympathy for victims of this regime doesn’t come without a reason.

But what you should acknowledge is that many people have been killed because of religion than those murdered because of politics. JESUS CHRIST himself was crucified and his death is the foundation of Christianity. Back home here we have the Uganda martyrs and in much recent times we had the hundreds of people who died in Kanungu Kibwetere Church, there were also a year ago Kenyans who died in a road accident on their way to Namugongo to mention but a few.

On top of this, if we are to count the number of people who have died in road accidents while going or coming from church, those who have died during religious functions and those who have been persecuted because of religion, we will discover that they number to millions and millions of people.

Even when we talk about getting rich or a paying job, I challenge you that for every ten people you will present as beneficiaries of your prosperity gospel,I will show you one hundred people who wouldn’t even have come to Kampala if it were not for their joining politics. If you are not aware, learn it from me that in addition to performing a civic duty to one’s Country,politics is a paying job not only in form of money but also in terms of opportunities and friendship. I also shudder when I see you holding people day and night expecting miracles to transform their lives without working.

I would tell the hundreds of people who travel from near and far to come for worship at your Canaan land that let them pray at home after all God is in every place. The way you cited Bobi and Besigye as being so secure and well off under Museveni,I would also point to your business empire, your magnificent palace like homes to justify my talk that you solely benefit from the offerings and tithes from Canaan. But that will be hopeless talk, people are free to worship their God the way they like. What you must appreciate is that the free choice doesn’t end with churches, it also goes to political belief.

And that is why we Politicians have never stood at any political podium to denounce religion and discourage youth from joining religious calling or functions in a same way you’re discouraging political activism. Politics is not a evil,God himself is the one who chooses leaders using his people and he is the very one who dismisses people from leadership still using his people. Who told you that our struggle is satanic? Of course we all know that there is a strong politician behind your Church but that is not enough for you to be that indifferent as the regime murders young people.

In my opinion what is required of you as religious leaders is serious dedication from a Christian point of view. If indeed you’re for Jesus you must stand out as a prophet in the Country, be peacemaker bridge builder, and voice of fairness, inclusiveness, healing and restoration. Practical realities aside, this is also the only political vision that can give a true testimony about who Christ is and what the Gospel means in today’s world.

May God bless you and your Ministry.

Betty Nambooze is the Mukono Municipality Member of Parliament