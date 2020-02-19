By Hajj Ashraf Simwogerere

When I read the many negative criticisms of Rema’s actions towards her husband including that of Hon Nambooze, I observed two issues;

1. Most critics don’t understand the art of showbiz when mixed with marriage.

2. Many critics need to understand that showbiz has limited time to make money unlike other professionals.

3. The critics don’t know that Showbiz works best under controversies.

In one of my letter to Kenzo and Rema, I wrote that in SHOWBIZ, once you publicly announce a spouse, expect to lose at least 40% of your fans especially from the opposite sex. I gave examples of some of the popular artistes (musicians) who went public with their spouses and started their journey of losing their fans base.

I advised Rema to secretly have their marriage vows with Kenzo and continue making money from their talents.

However Rema wanted a public wedding. So she picked Doctor Hamza who was ready. I thought it was going to be the end of Rema’s showbiz life. And Kenzo’s more rise to fame. But no way Rema’s manager is real clever. He knows what he is doing. He used it as an advantage.

All those who are criticizing Rema get it from me; “SHOWBIZ WORKS BEST IN CONTROVERSIES WORLDWIDE”.

Rema started with the choice of her spouse. A gynecologist and a personal Doctor, divorcing her long-time Kenzo. Controversy number 1.

The well published Kwanjula. Controversy number 2. The reaction of Kenzo with his songs like Bibaawo ebyo, and Ssemyekozo Controversy 3. All these controversies hyped Rema to become the girl to watch today.

Believe it or not, if Rema had taken a low profile and hide from cameras you wouldn’t have seen that audience we saw on Valentine’s day. Even if she appeared and act normally or so decent the paparazzi would be far away from her. But her controversies have pulled the cameras and pens to follow her. In Showbiz this is an advantage to reduce the advertisement costs.

In Showbiz things work best when still young, and at most when you are 35yrs of age. After 35yrs the law of diminishing returns apply. Showbiz doesn’t work like in politics. Eg at 75+years, in politics you may campaign and become an MP or president. But you can’t command a stage show like Rema does today even at 40yrs.

For example Dan Mugula (a legendary musician). and President Museveni. These two are in a same age bracket but no sane promoter can put his money to organize a show for Dan, yet President Museven has already been endorsed by NRM to contest for president.

Hon Nambooze, if God willing you will be an MP at 70yrs. But don’t expect Rema to be popular like today after just 10years. I haven’t seen a showbiz star doing it for two Decades, even the great Micheal Jackson never did.

This applies in all talents like sports, some few years ago, Thierry Henry and Wyne Rooney were great footballers, today they are no more. But the politicians whom they found seated in state houses are still ruling.

Hon Nambooze you can’t go to parliament with Mr Bakireke nor can Dr Hamza go in the examination room with Rema. But in SHOWBIZ, Rema may appear on stage with Doctor it is very normal. Remember when you swore in that was SHOWBIZ and Mr Bakireke was by your side.

For Chris Evans please, insinuating about Rema before her husband in her show was uncalled for. Rema is a woman, but even if it was me I would be very angry at you.

So I support Rema’s actions (controversies) towards her husband to keep her relevancy in the industry.

Chameleone, Bebe Cool, and Bobi Wine used physical confrontations, and it worked for them. As the law of diminishing returns applied on them they have jumped into politics but still relevant in the industry.

I don’t know why, but Rema is officially married to Mr Doctor, she demonstrates love and possessiveness to her husband. I see those who are hurt like: “ABAKAYIRIRWA KAMULALI GWEBATALIDE”.

Let Rema use her decade of stardom to maximize the earnings.

Rema okububira bawe kyabuntu nga omukazi. Ekirala ekintabula, her co-wife is not complaining nor Dr Hamza.

One friend of mine told me recently that he is longing for that day when Rema will separate with doctor. I looked at him in bewilderment. How could he wish bad for those young people. Era nze namugamba bugambi nti olabye kubombi tekuli mwana wo. Naye kyandikulumye nnyo.

My appeal to you Rema is, please remain calm and focused more critics are coming to keep you off track. Don’t react to negative criticisms. Just borrow a leaf from Bobi Wine’s script to remain silent against negative criticisms. Just take the criticizers as good fans who love you.

I’m certain you will enjoy your time as a star and wife.

Tolina haram gwokoze.

Allah bless you.

Asalaam alaikum.