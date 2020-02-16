For the whole of today, at DP Headquarters in Kampala Police,LDUs and some Kiface operatives have engaged in scuffles with DP members who invaded the place after they were tipped off that today’s NEC meeting was to suspend the Party Organising Secretary….intrestingly, for doing his job as stipulated in the Party Constitution.

ACCORDING to the Democratic Party Constitution Article 33, the powers to compile members registers and preparing voter rolls are vested in the Organising Secretary….it therefore follows that, the Office of the Organising Secretary is always targeted by people who want to impose themselves in the leadership of the Party.

In 2005, Damiono Lubega who was the Organising Secretary was bittery fought by the faction that was led by Francis Bwengye until he was illegally removed from Office. It was a tag of war for Ssebaana to defeat both Nasser Ssebagala and Nobert Mao.

In 2010, Deo Njoki was fought by a group of UYD-Members that were promoting Mao having won over the support of the then Party President late Ssebaana Kizito. They later moved to Mbale without the Organising Secretary and used whoever managed to be at Mbale not necessarily delegates…in that semblence of a Delegates Conference, Mao was declared President. Court later annulled all the results of the Mbale delegates Conference but Mao and group stayed in Office by just filling a notice of appeal. The appeal has never been heard to date.

In 2015, Charles Musoke Sserunjogi who was the Organising Secretary of the Mao led executive moved out to conduct registration and elections ahead of 2016. Mao convened NEC and promptly suspended him from Office. Sserujogi and the then Party Buganda Regional President Ssebuliba Mutumba were accused by Mao of being sympathizers of Erias Lukwago who had indicated intrest in the party Presidency.

It is therefore not new that as you read this,DP -NEC( Those members who side with President Mao) are sitting in a night meeting after engaging in running battles with dozens of Party members the whole day. …In this meeting its expected that Organising Secretary Sulaiman Kidandala will be suspended. So in our DP as we talk right now,Mao is the Chairman of the Party electrol Commission…talk about a player to also act as the referee !

Yet with all those anomalies we individual members continue to prophesies and even enventually recorgonise people who rigged their way to power…someone may ask why? Its because whatever is done is not about the Party ideology, its about dictatorship that reigns high in every institution in the Country…even with these challenges DP ideologically remains the best party in the Country. BUT we know that the truth of the matter is that we shall never be able to liberate DP before we liberate Uganda. Truth and Justice in DP will only be real in a Democratic Uganda.

Betty Nambooze is the Mukono Municipality Member of Parliament.