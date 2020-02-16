Dear Rema Namakula my jjaaja from the Lugave Clan,

Your show at Africana was extra ordinary, perfect to say the least and I congratulate you upon that achievement. Despite the marvellous show you put up, your critics were not done, they sucessfully got you on two unfortunate incidents. One was your failure to recieve Chris Evans joke calmly, which betrayed and exposed you as a vulnerable woman who has failed to move on after the divorce.

The other ugly scene was when you attempted to shield your man from the Press which your enemies picked on to portray you as an over bearing and disrespectful woman. I would have done the same,if journalists descended in a similar fashion on Mr.Bakireke.

Rema, celebrities live a hell of life with pressures of critics, threats, stalkers, and other security issues, and most of them end up living a stressed-out life…while at the sametime this constant stress of public scrutiny is often a source of depression, paranoia and acting out, many people even try out drugs in order to escape from the demanding public.

The stress resulting from such a life also wreak havoc on marriages as one or both partners desperately grasp at coping mechanisms to get them through day after difficult day. For them, life is not a fairy tale. And sometimes, it’s a hell. Because, this is the life you live, you need to do a thing or two to protect yourself and your man from the ever protruding eye of the Parrapazi.

Following her highly publicized relationship, and equally publicized split,Jennifer Lopez had to buy peace from her ex-husband. Lopez got married to Judd and divorced him nine months later citing irreconcilable differences. However Judd walked away with a reported $14 million of Lopez’s fortune. However, this sum came with a catch as Lopez’s legal team made Judd sign documents to stop him from ever speaking publicly about their relationship.. Judd moved on quietly with his cash, and Jennifer Lopez moved on with Ben Affleck.

What I dont know is whether you just moved out of Kenzo’s house without any formal understanding or agreement. With three top selling songs already out of the divorce,Kenzo seems prepared to milk cash and publicity out of your broken relationship and daughter Amaal. Imagine, through his facebook account Kenzo outs messages about you and gets free media coverage. Your managers and lawyers must move to put a stop on this opportunism and savageness by Kenzo. But the move shouldnt involve courts of law.

I understand the Musicians in Uganda have an association however I dont know if the leaders conceptualize the environment they are working in and need to advocate for policies to protect people in this industry. Paparazzi have been known to ‘stalk’ and ‘chase’ celebrities and make commercial use of their private data whereas fans have been known to break into celebrities’ houses to ‘stalk’, ‘kidnap’, or even ‘assassinate’ them.

In October 1997, Princess Diana died from a car accident in France which was suspected to be caused by seven paparazzi. Although the judge clarified later that the drunk driver rather than paparazzi caused the accident, California government was aware of the danger brought by paparazzi and thus quickly set the first anti-paparazzi law.

I dont see Uganda taking that direction soon because we the legislators are so occupied with arguements of who should lead Uganda.God willing I plan to utulize my next term in the 11th Parliament to propose and work out bills on public/ society safety. Meanwhile I advise that in addition to waking up your association to stand up for the call, you need to also improvise protection for yourself.

Lastly, I advise you to get Dr.Ssebunya off the stage and back to the hospital. If Ssebunya keeps on attending your concerts and addressing audiences, he is going to become a member of the showbiz industry and be a target of the Media. The same way,I dont expect you to put a desk in the Doctor’s room in Mulago and start examining patients is the same way Dr.Ssebunya should never be on stage for your shows. Its fine for him to sometimes attend your concerts but you must arrange for him an exclusive place to sit quietly and watch the show.

Am one politician who moves alot with my husband but you will never see him addressing Political rallies. Not even congregations or parties we attend together….This allows me full opportunity to enjoy all the attention and controversies that come with my job alone. I believe with the last marriage, you tested and know what it means to be a celebrity with a celebrity spouse and hence you would have been the first person to keep your relationship out of showbiz. A marriage cant be thrown on the stage to be an entertainment skit for revellers.

If you court the media in the first place you must be ready to tolerate them when they say something nasty. Public relations experts warn that, inviting the media in your private life is like pushing the toothpaste out of the tube it’s hard to get it back in. Yet the relationship between celebrities and the media is such that, one cannot exist without the other. What a person needs is to walk the delicate balance by not denying the public stories about your life while at the same time drawing a clear and thick line on matters you consider very private and wish not to share out.

Rema, I took time off to write an open letter to you because, Your sucess is my sucess and our sucess is the sucess of our daughters and Grand daughters….For I know that when one woman stands for herself and stands right, she unknowingly stands for all women. The letter is open because, yes me and you are followed by people in order for them to learn from us. I wish you sucess both with your carrier and as a married woman.

Have a nice Sunday.

The author is a Member of Parliament for Mukono Municipality.