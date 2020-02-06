Balekerera byebandisanidde okukola ne bakola byebatasanidde kukola: James 4:17- “Therefore to him that knoweth to do good, and doeth it not, to him it is sin.”

Dear Minister Peace Mutuuzo,

I have heard that you have raised issues that are likely to generate controversy especially because the matter you are moving to address touches a cultural practice that has been around for over 600 years with no major reported risk to either the women or society.

Researchers Guillermo Martinez Perez and Harriet Namulondo did warn that, that practice by Baganda is likely to endure, and hence advised that there is need to respectfully address Baganda through community education programmes cleared by their cultural leadership aimed at minimising the risks that maybe attached to the procedure and, hence, improving the sexual and reproductive health of Baganda girls.

Dear Minister, you can’t say that the Baganda practices or even the Sabiny circumcision are primitive actions because even in the developed world, for example in the Netherlands/ Western Europe, lately, cutting the size of private parts is becoming the norm in younger women. In fact the Dutch are into female circumcision but what the country leadership did was to make it a medical matter and introduced a plastic surgery procedure to achieve the same. So reducing the size of some parts of the genitals is a hospital matter in Netherlands and the health insurance companies are now demanding for extra pay for these operations. Most probably this is what we need to do for tribes that circumcise girls.

One publication recently wrote that, “as regards Female Genital Cosmetic Surgery FGCS the attitude is very different. Whereas FGM/C is regarded as a practice that is imposed on women and goes against their right to self-determination, FGCS without any medical necessity is accepted as an expression of girls’ and women’s free will to modify and beautify their bodies. The authorities accept it and do not interfere in all kinds of surgery, although some of the operations may be very similar to certain forms of FGM/C. FGCS is not regarded as a cultural practice although many girls and women decide to undergo surgery because of beauty ideals”.

Attacking culture is treading on a very slippery ground

It’s also very important that you distinguish the Baganda practices from the highly risky female genital mutilation practiced by certain tribes in eastern Uganda. But even in communities where they practice women circumcision there is always need to exercise caution and restraint not to approach this matter through criminalising a culture right away.

Attacking culture is treading on a very slippery ground….the best way to deal away with a cultural practice is through respectful sensitization and dialogue done professionally in conjunction with cultural leaders. Madam Minister, no community should ever claim cultural superiority or condemned as having an inferior culture…if a cultural procedure is harmfully done, we should only move to sensitize those people to do it safely.

Most importantly, although scientists have indicated that such practices are of no scientific value, they all agree that because they are culturally treasured, women who have complied to them get confidence which makes their sexual relationships healthy.

Why stand at the Media Centre to make such announcements? I wish to remind you of the real reproductive challenges faced by Ugandan girls that need urgent attention and strong announcements by your Ministry.

According to the Ministry of Health, presently, 25% of the Ugandan teenagers become pregnant by the age of 19. About 49% are married before their 18th birthday and they start getting babies and continue bearing children for decades.

Adolescents face a host of other sexual and reproductive health challenges. Complicated child births and abortions often requiring Emergency Obstetric Care are widespread. Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) including HIV infection. Studies have shown that 500 young people in Uganda especially in Buganda contract HIV everyday.

According to WHO, Adolescents constitute the highest demographic segment in Uganda yet sexual and reproductive information and health services to meet their needs are limited. Further to that, studies have shown that up to eight days of school every term and up to 30% of girls leave school because of poor access to sanitary products. On top of that available information shows that both at the community and national levels there is not enough accurate information on Menstruation for Ugandans to appreciate this issue fully.

Research has shown that Menstruation is often a taboo topic and remains a distant discussion from both domestic and public debate. In addition to its effect on education, there is little access to good menstrual hygiene which sets a basis for life long reproductive health of a woman.

Beyond access to affordable menstrual ware for girls, availability of private toilet facilities and societal stigma are the other factors that hinder good life for our girls. In fact, Menstrual difficulties are said to be the precursors for psychological stress in various settings something which not only has a negative effect on girls and women but it also frustrates inclusive development.

The cultural beliefs related to menstruation which are negative and should attract your attention is linking this period in life to maturity in many of our communities and many of our girls are often taken as adulthood after reaching this stage. Unfortunately some girls start menstruation much earlier in life. This has propagated early marriages by some communities especially in rural areas. In settings where women are considered inferior, it also perpetuates social, financial and academic inequality.

Madam Minister, I wish to request you to remind Mr. Museveni of the electoral pledge he made in 2016 to Ugandan girls, when he promised the provision of free sanitary pads to all school girls. Four years down the road, there is no indicator that Museveni does remember this pledge. Worse still his Government fought and later imprisoned the female rights activist Dr.Stella Nyanzi who had started a campaign for menstrual hygiene.

Hope this will remind you to focus your efforts to the real reproductive health challenges in the country instead of inviting controversy where none is necessary. Baganda are a very proud tribe, they are like the Bagishu….They celebrate their culture openly and to them their culture is superior and civilised. You can’t defeat them at war for their culture. Infact what you have done is going to promote that practice more.

Baganda are also very reasonable, they have without being moved abolished several cultures around women that were unfair. It’s wrong to say that cultures around sexual organs of a women objectifies them as sex objects. Women love to be women….they cherish their sexuality. It will surprise you to see that women are going to be your main opposers because for them (for us including you) they enjoy it when they rule the world because of their sexuality. Kindly, put your effort where it will be appreciated.

Bakireke Nambooze Betty is the Shadow Minister for Information,National guidance and Kampala.