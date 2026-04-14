General Muhoozi Kainerugaba: A new dawn in Uganda’s anti-corruption discourse? (Winners and Losers – Part One)

By Prof. Samuel B. Ariong

Uganda’s long and painful struggle with corruption has often felt like a revolving door of promises and disappointments. From one poverty reduction initiative to another, the pattern has been depressingly consistent: bold launches, high expectations, and eventual collapse under the sheer weight of graft. That is why recent signals from the country’s top leadership, however tentative, are beginning to draw attention and cautious optimism.

Once President Yoweri Museveni publicly acknowledged in late September 2025 that corruption had penetrated even the innermost circles of power, including State House, it marked a rare moment of sincerity. More strikingly was the president’s admission that his daughter, Ms Natasha, had independently raised similar concerns.

As for millions of Ugandans, this was not news, however, hearing it from the very top gave the crisis a new level of urgency.

Now, with General Muhoozi Kainerugaba stepping more assertively into the anti-corruption discourse, there are signs, still fragile, of a possible shift. His approach appears to depart from the rhetorical tradition that has long characterized official anti-corruption campaigns and struggles. Instead, it leans more towards enforcement, internal accountability, and institutional reform, particularly within the military establishment where he wields direct authority.

The recent engagement at the National Defense College in Jinja underscores this evolving dynamic. Ann Muhairwe, the deputy IGG, addressing officers and men in uniform, did more than deliver a routine lecture on ethics. She issued a clarion call: emulate the example set by the Chief of Defence Forces. Her message was clear; ethical conduct is not an abstract virtue but a practical necessity in the fight against corruption.

Muhairwe’s remarks carried weight not only because of her office at the Inspectorate of Government but also due to her background in military prosecution. Her endorsement of Gen. Muhoozi’s reforms in managing contracts and procurement signals a rare alignment between civilian oversight institutions and military leadership, an alignment that has often been missing in Uganda’s governance landscape.

Indeed, one of the enduring weaknesses in Uganda’s anti-corruption efforts has been fragmentation. Agencies operate in silos, political will fluctuates, and enforcement is uneven. If the current moment represents anything new, it is the suggestion of coordination: the Inspectorate expressing readiness to “collaborate and partner” with General Muhoozi military leadership, and the military, in turn, demonstrating willingness to act against its own.

This is not without precedent in analysis. In 2013, I met an African Scholar at the University of Edinburgh, Scotland, and later in Newcastle, Australia, Dr Kebapetse Lotshwao (Now Senior Academic at the University Gaborone), he long highlighted the vulnerability of African militaries to corruption. He particularly cited the works of a Ugandan journalist (Andrew Mwenda – now a government spokesperson or Minister of Information), regarding the way the military executed the war in northern Uganda!

Gen. Muhoozi’s reported actions; terminating employment and pursuing prosecution against senior officers implicated in fraudulent fuel procurement and related scandals, are significant. Not because corruption in the defense sector is new, but because accountability at that level has historically been rare. Whether these actions represent systemic change or isolated interventions remains to be seen.

Still, symbolism matters. In a country where anti-corruption rhetoric has often outpaced results, visible enforcement, even if limited, can begin to restore a measure of public confidence. Muhairwe’s emphasis that the CDF is not merely “pronouncing himself” but “walking the talk” reflects a broader public yearning: that leaders match words with action.

Equally important is the renewed emphasis on civilian-military relations. Corruption, by its nature, is not confined to one sector. It thrives in networks that cut across institutions. Muhairwe’s assertion that success depends on involving “everyone” is both obvious and profound. Without public participation, whistleblower protection, and a culture of accountability, even the most determined leadership efforts risk being absorbed by the very system they seek to reform.

Yet caution is warranted.

Uganda has witnessed “new dawns” before. Each has eventually dimmed under entrenched interests, patronage networks, and weak enforcement mechanisms. The real test for Gen. Muhoozi’s anti-corruption stance will not be the number of speeches delivered, a barrage of social media tweets or even the number of officers arrested or disciplined, but whether the reforms he champions become institutionalized, surviving beyond individual personalities and political cycles.

As for now, however, there is a perceptible shift in tone and action. The acknowledgment of corruption at the highest levels, the involvement of the first family in raising concerns, and the apparent willingness of General Muhoozi military leadership to confront malpractice within its ranks, all combine to create a moment worth watching.

Ugandans have every reason to remain skeptical. But they also have reason, perhaps for the first time in a while, to pay close attention.

In Part Two, we will examine how this emerging General Muhoozi military-led anti-corruption discourse could, and should, extend to civilian government institutions.

The Author was recently promoted to Associate Professor of poverty and policy.