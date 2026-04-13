Persis Namuganza – The Only MP to Dare and Humiliate Among, Now Targeting Speaker’s Job! Will She Overcome Again?

Persis Princess Namuganza is no ordinary politician. She is the iron rose of Bukono, a woman who has walked through fire and emerged unburnt. In a Parliament where many bend under pressure, she has stood tall, refusing to bow even when the Speaker herself demanded contrition. When Anita Among pressed her to apologize for alleged disrespect, Namuganza did the unthinkable—she refused. She was censured, impeached, dragged through the mud, yet she never moved a foot. That refusal was not arrogance; it was conviction, a declaration that dignity is not negotiable. In that moment, she became a symbol of resistance, a reminder that power can be challenged and survived.

Her integrity is her crown. In a political landscape littered with scandals, Namuganza remains untouched. No whispers of corruption, no stains of misconduct, no skeletons rattling in her closet. Integrity is her armor, and it shines brighter because it is rare. For Museveni, who has watched allies fall to scandal like dominoes, Namuganza’s purity is a rare jewel. She is the one who can stand before the nation without the shadow of shame, a Speaker whose authority would rest not on fear but on respect.

She has fought battles not only in Parliament but within the NRM itself. When the party’s Electoral Commission under Tanga Odoi seemed hell-bent on failing her, she challenged the system head-on. Not once, but multiple times, she emerged victorious. That defiance against the machinery of her own party proved her mettle. She is not a puppet of structures; she is a warrior who knows when to strike and when to retreat. Her survival against Odoi’s commission is a testament to her political instincts—she can read the battlefield, choose her moment, and come out at the top. She knows when to draw her sword and when to sheath it, when to fight and when to reconcile. That balance of fire and restraint is the mark of a seasoned fighter.

Her loyalty to NRM is unquestionable. Unlike Anita Among, who once opposed the regime before embracing it, or Nobert Mao, whose history is steeped in opposition, Namuganza has been NRM from the cradle. She is the party’s own daughter, molded in its ethos, unwavering in its cause. For Museveni, who prizes loyalty above all, this matters. In a time when alliances shift like desert sands, Namuganza is the rock that does not move. She embodies the party’s original brainchild, untainted by the compromises of latecomers.

Her resilience is legendary. She has faced censure motions, public disputes, and intra-party wars. Each time, she has emerged stronger, her political skin thicker, her resolve sharper. Where others would have been broken, she has been tempered. She is the steel Museveni needs in a Speaker, someone who can withstand storms without cracking. Her quiet but decisive combative character is not noise—it is substance. She does not shout; she strikes. She does not posture; she perseveres.

Even her face-off with Rebecca Kadaga, once a bitter feud, ended in truce. They signed peace, and today they are allies. That ability to fight fiercely yet reconcile gracefully shows her political maturity. She knows that battles are not ends in themselves but means to greater unity. She can clash, but she can also heal. That balance of sword and olive branch is rare in politics, and it is precisely what Parliament needs. To fight Kadaga and later embrace her as a darling ally is proof that Namuganza is not driven by vendetta but by vision.

Museveni’s dilemma is clear. Supporting Anita Among risks deepening the rift with Nobert Mao. Backing Mao risks alienating NRM purists. Both carry baggage, both have histories of opposition. Namuganza, however, offers a third path. She is loyal, scandal-free, resilient, and unafraid. She is the wild card who could unite the party, restore confidence in Parliament, and remind Uganda that leadership is not about compromise but about conviction. She is the one who dared to humiliate the Speaker and lived to tell the tale. That courage is not just personal—it is political capital.

The current Speaker regime has been marked by friction, suspicion, and heavy-handedness. Among’s leadership has often been seen as divisive, her authority resting on intimidation rather than inspiration. Namuganza offers a contrast as sharp as night and day. She would bring integrity where there has been controversy, loyalty where there has been compromise, resilience where there has been fragility. She would be a Speaker who commands respect not because she demands it, but because she deserves it.

Persis Namuganza’s candidacy is more than ambition—it is destiny. She has already proven she can defy the most powerful figure in Parliament and survive. She has shown that scandal cannot touch her, that loyalty defines her, that resilience sustains her. She has fought the NRM Electoral Commission and won. She has faced Kadaga and reconciled. She has humiliated Among and endured. For Museveni, turning to Namuganza would not be a gamble—it would be a masterstroke. It would be the choice of a leader who understands that in times of storm, one needs not the loudest voice, but the strongest spine. Namuganza has that spine. She is the iron rose, the fighter, the loyalist, the survivor. And she may yet be the Speaker who restores the dignity of Uganda’s Parliament.