SAM ORIKUNDA: America Should Free Bobi Wine

By Sam Orikunda

The leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP), Robert Kyagulanyi, has reportedly been in the United States since March 18, 2026, leaving his party under the stewardship of his elderly deputy president.

Bobi Wine resurfaced in the U.S. after days of alleged concealment, claiming that Ugandan security forces were hunting for him. Since then, he has attempted to lead his party remotely—issuing directives via his X (formerly Twitter) account and WhatsApp platforms.

But questions persist.

Is a political party truly functional when its leader operates from afar? NUP today appears politically orphaned, with sections of the media seemingly stepping in to sustain its relevance by keeping it in the headlines.

Each time Ugandans ask about the whereabouts of their opposition leader, they are either dismissed or reminded of alleged state persecution. Yet this raises legitimate concerns: if security agencies were indeed pursuing him, how did he exit the country undetected? Uganda’s immigration system is not known for such lapses.

The same security apparatus recently tracked down and arrested a prison warder who fled to the Democratic Republic of Congo after killing four people in Kiboga. How then did a high-profile opposition leader evade detection within Uganda and successfully leave the country?

These contradictions demand answers.

America should free Bobi Wine and end what appears to be his political isolation. He must return home and take charge of his struggling party. Leadership cannot be outsourced indefinitely.

At stake is more than party control.

There is growing speculation and internal maneuvering over who should assume the position of Leader of the Opposition—an office whose privileges rival those of the Deputy Speaker of Parliament. Without clear leadership, NUP risks being consumed by internal competition rather than offering a coherent national alternative.

Who will provide direction? Who will make the final pronouncements?

Bobi Wine’s return is critical—not only to stabilize his party but also to ensure meaningful participation in key national processes, including parliamentary leadership contests.

The current political landscape presents an unusual scenario. The speakership race appears dominated by figures such as Anita Among and Norbert Mao, the latter having signed a cooperation agreement with the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM). This effectively leaves the ruling establishment with significant influence over both leading contenders.

Where, then, is the dissenting voice?

Who will play the role once held by Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda—offering an alternative narrative and holding power accountable?

If Bobi Wine harbors presidential ambitions, he must recognize that governance extends beyond the executive. Influence over Parliament and the broader political ecosystem is equally critical.

Meanwhile, NUP’s organizational structures appear to be weakening.

The once-regular Monday press briefings at party headquarters have faded. The energy that once defined the opposition seems to be dissipating. Reports—even if exaggerated—suggest a decline in activity at the party offices, symbolizing a deeper leadership vacuum.

This absence is not only affecting NUP—it is reshaping the entire political debate.

Without a strong opposition voice, government spokespersons face little resistance. The national conversation risks becoming one-sided, especially following the sidelining of outspoken figures like Medard Segona and Mathias Mpuuga.

Even key personalities such as Francis Zaake have grown noticeably quiet.

Politics thrives on presence, symbolism, and mobilization. Bobi Wine’s absence has created a vacuum that no one within NUP seems able—or willing—to fill.

Who now rallies the base?

Who commands the crowds?

Who shapes the narrative?

A political movement cannot rely indefinitely on memory and media goodwill.

Bobi Wine must return—not just for his party, but for the balance of Uganda’s political ecosystem. His presence energizes supporters, sharpens debate, and forces accountability across the board.

The United States should allow him to return home.

Uganda’s democracy, however contested, requires active participation from all its key players.

The writer is the Deputy RDC.