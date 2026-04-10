Op-EdPoliticsPolitics

SAM ORIKUNDA: America Should Free Bobi Wine

Watchdog Uganda
Watchdog Uganda

SAM ORIKUNDA: America Should Free Bobi Wine

By Sam Orikunda

The leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP), Robert Kyagulanyi, has reportedly been in the United States since March 18, 2026, leaving his party under the stewardship of his elderly deputy president.

Bobi Wine resurfaced in the U.S. after days of alleged concealment, claiming that Ugandan security forces were hunting for him. Since then, he has attempted to lead his party remotely—issuing directives via his X (formerly Twitter) account and WhatsApp platforms.

But questions persist.

Is a political party truly functional when its leader operates from afar? NUP today appears politically orphaned, with sections of the media seemingly stepping in to sustain its relevance by keeping it in the headlines.

Each time Ugandans ask about the whereabouts of their opposition leader, they are either dismissed or reminded of alleged state persecution. Yet this raises legitimate concerns: if security agencies were indeed pursuing him, how did he exit the country undetected? Uganda’s immigration system is not known for such lapses.

The same security apparatus recently tracked down and arrested a prison warder who fled to the Democratic Republic of Congo after killing four people in Kiboga. How then did a high-profile opposition leader evade detection within Uganda and successfully leave the country?

These contradictions demand answers.

America should free Bobi Wine and end what appears to be his political isolation. He must return home and take charge of his struggling party. Leadership cannot be outsourced indefinitely.

At stake is more than party control.

There is growing speculation and internal maneuvering over who should assume the position of Leader of the Opposition—an office whose privileges rival those of the Deputy Speaker of Parliament. Without clear leadership, NUP risks being consumed by internal competition rather than offering a coherent national alternative.

Who will provide direction? Who will make the final pronouncements?

Bobi Wine’s return is critical—not only to stabilize his party but also to ensure meaningful participation in key national processes, including parliamentary leadership contests.

The current political landscape presents an unusual scenario. The speakership race appears dominated by figures such as Anita Among and Norbert Mao, the latter having signed a cooperation agreement with the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM). This effectively leaves the ruling establishment with significant influence over both leading contenders.

Where, then, is the dissenting voice?

Who will play the role once held by Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda—offering an alternative narrative and holding power accountable?

If Bobi Wine harbors presidential ambitions, he must recognize that governance extends beyond the executive. Influence over Parliament and the broader political ecosystem is equally critical.

Meanwhile, NUP’s organizational structures appear to be weakening.

The once-regular Monday press briefings at party headquarters have faded. The energy that once defined the opposition seems to be dissipating. Reports—even if exaggerated—suggest a decline in activity at the party offices, symbolizing a deeper leadership vacuum.

This absence is not only affecting NUP—it is reshaping the entire political debate.

Without a strong opposition voice, government spokespersons face little resistance. The national conversation risks becoming one-sided, especially following the sidelining of outspoken figures like Medard Segona and Mathias Mpuuga.

Even key personalities such as Francis Zaake have grown noticeably quiet.

Politics thrives on presence, symbolism, and mobilization. Bobi Wine’s absence has created a vacuum that no one within NUP seems able—or willing—to fill.

Who now rallies the base?
Who commands the crowds?
Who shapes the narrative?

A political movement cannot rely indefinitely on memory and media goodwill.

Bobi Wine must return—not just for his party, but for the balance of Uganda’s political ecosystem. His presence energizes supporters, sharpens debate, and forces accountability across the board.

The United States should allow him to return home.

Uganda’s democracy, however contested, requires active participation from all its key players.

The writer is the Deputy RDC.


Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at Submit an Article
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByWatchdog Uganda
Follow:
Watchdog is a breaking news and blogs online publication covering majorly issues about Uganda and East Africa at large. Email: info@watchdog.co.ug
Previous Article KAGENYI LUKKA: The Outcomes Of Kyankwanzi Retreat To Deepen Service Delivery
Next Article Museveni’s Shs3.5Bn Bukakata Seed School Transforms Learner Welfare As Administrators Push For Electricity Restoration

Editor's Pick

Op-EdPoliticsPolitics

SAM ORIKUNDA: America Should Free Bobi Wine

SAM ORIKUNDA: America Should Free Bobi Wine By Sam Orikunda The leader…

By
Watchdog Uganda
5 Min Read
Op-EdPolitics

KAGENYI LUKKA: The Outcomes Of Kyankwanzi Retreat To Deepen Service Delivery

All elected NRM Members of Parliament in the 12th Parliament convened at…

5 Min Read
NationalNewsPolitics

Mao Clashes With Among At Kyankwanzi: Justice Minister Blasts Speaker Over “Bad Manners” As Speakership Battle Heats Up

Kyankwanzi – Tensions flared at the ongoing National Resistance Movement (NRM) Parliamentary…

6 Min Read

Top Writers

Mike Ssegawa 770 Articles
Two decades of reporting, editing and managing news content. Reach...
Mulema Najib 4376 Articles
News and Media manager since 2017. Specialist in Political and...

Op-ED

SAM ORIKUNDA: America Should Free Bobi Wine

SAM ORIKUNDA: America Should Free Bobi Wine By Sam Orikunda…

KAGENYI LUKKA: The Outcomes Of Kyankwanzi Retreat To Deepen Service Delivery

All elected NRM Members of Parliament…

From salary to possibilities: How gentle money habits quietly change your life

By Michael Jjingo Money rarely transforms…

Andrew Baba: Nandutu Joined a Cannibals’ Night Dance Party And Forgot to Mark The Exit Door

  Agnes Nandutu’s journey from celebrated…

EDRINE BENESA:AGEING LIKE FINE WINE! Uganda in The Next Five Years  Mapped in 60 Seconds of President Museveni’s NALI Leaders Address

  President Museveni’s keynote address at…