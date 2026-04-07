Who Wants to Set DP on Fire by Turning Siranda and Mao Enemies as Battle For Next Speaker Rages on?

When almost everyone else threatened to abandon the Democratic Party (DP), accusing its President General Norbert Mao of incompetence and lack of vision, one strong, loyal man stood firm. He consistently affirmed his belief in the party and the need to smoothen internal turbulence rather than running away. That man was none other than Dr. Gerald Siranda, the current Secretary General of DP and Uganda’s representative to the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

Indeed, during the mass exodus of leaders to other parties—where key figures like Medard Ssegona, Kenneth Paul Kakande, Mathias Mpuuga Nsamba, Betty Nambooze, and Erias Lukwago sought new political homes—Siranda opted to stay put. His decision provided Mao with an invaluable ally who helped steady the ship at a time when many had written DP off as a sinking vessel. Without Siranda’s loyalty, DP might have collapsed entirely under the weight of defections and internal strife.

Ironically, the man many call “the architect of the DP of today” has recently become the target of calculated attacks. Instead of being celebrated for his resilience, he is being portrayed as a treacherous leader, a narrative that distorts his true contribution to the party.

The Buyende Burial Controversy

A few weeks ago, Siranda attended the burial of the mother-in-law of Speaker of Parliament Anita Among in Buyende district. As a long-time friend of Among, Siranda extended his sympathies, recalling their cordial relationship dating back to the days before she became Speaker.

This gesture of humanity, however, was twisted by some elements within the opposition. They accused Siranda of “dining with the enemy,” interpreting his presence as an endorsement of Among against Mao, who has openly expressed interest in contesting for the Speakership.

A local news website, Ono Bwino, reported that Siranda was under pressure to resign due to alleged “deals” with Among. He was accused of betraying Mao, selling party properties such as the printing machine, and cozying up to the Speaker to secure his EALA seat in the future. These accusations, however, lack substance and appear to be part of a broader smear campaign designed to weaken the Siranda–Mao alliance.

Siranda himself dismissed the propaganda, stating: “I am not under any pressure, I am in total control and in the driving seat.” His calm response reflects his refusal to be distracted by political theatrics.

Siranda’s Loyalty in the DP–NRM Cooperation

One of the clearest examples of Siranda’s loyalty was during the storm surrounding the DP–NRM Cooperation Agreement in 2022. When Mao accepted the position of Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs in President Museveni’s government, critics accused DP of “selling out.”

At that moment, Siranda became the chief defender of the decision. He moved across media houses, explaining that the cooperation was not a betrayal but a strategic move to position DP as a player in Uganda’s transition politics. He argued that DP had always advocated for dialogue and peaceful transition, and the agreement was a step toward influencing constitutional reforms from within government.

Siranda emphasized that DP’s relevance could not be sustained by perpetual opposition without influence. He reminded critics that the party had historically engaged in dialogue, citing the 1960s when DP leaders sought constitutional negotiations rather than violent confrontation. His articulate defense helped calm the storm and gave Mao breathing space to execute his new role.

A Victim of Internal Rivalries

The attacks on Siranda cannot be divorced from the broader rivalries within DP. Figures like Fred Mukasa Mbidde, the party’s Vice President, have long harbored ambitions of succeeding Mao. Mbidde’s clandestine support for Among, coupled with his frustrations over Mao’s reluctance to lobby for his ministerial appointment, has fueled divisions.

In this context, Siranda becomes an easy target. By painting him as compromised, rivals hope to weaken Mao’s inner circle and isolate him. Yet history shows that Mao has consistently shielded Siranda from baseless allegations, urging party members to hold on until internal disputes are resolved. This demonstrates Mao’s trust in Siranda’s integrity and strategic value.

Siranda’s Strategic Value to DP

Beyond loyalty, Siranda brings strategic prowess to DP. His role in EALA has elevated the party’s profile at the regional level. He has articulated Uganda’s positions on integration, trade, and youth empowerment, ensuring DP is not confined to domestic squabbles but seen as a contributor to East African politics.

Domestically, Siranda has been instrumental in youth mobilization. He has championed agricultural empowerment initiatives, encouraging young people to see farming as a viable livelihood. His proposals for capacity building in Buganda and beyond reflect a forward-looking vision that DP desperately needs.

At a time when Uganda debates peaceful transition of power, Siranda’s voice is crucial. He has consistently argued that Uganda must avoid violent upheaval and instead pursue constitutional reforms, dialogue, and regional cooperation. His articulate proficiency makes him one of the few opposition figures who can engage constructively with government while maintaining party identity.

Media Attacks and Propaganda

The Ono Bwino reports highlight the intensity of the propaganda war against Siranda. He has been accused of financial impropriety, mismanaging party funds, and selling assets. Yet none of these allegations have been substantiated. Instead, they appear to be recycled narratives aimed at tarnishing his image.

For example, claims that Siranda sold the party printing machine ignore the fact that DP has long struggled with financial sustainability. Like many opposition parties, DP has faced resource constraints, and decisions about assets have often been collective rather than individual. To single out Siranda is disingenuous.

Similarly, the narrative that Siranda praised Among as “the best Speaker Uganda has ever had” was taken out of context. He explained to colleagues that he was compelled to speak at the burial and did not expect to be recorded. His remarks were meant as condolences, not political endorsement. Yet rivals seized on the moment to paint him as betraying Mao.

Why the Siranda–Mao Alliance Must Be Preserved

Regardless of what happens in the race for Speaker, the Siranda–Mao alliance must not be dismantled. Together, they represent the continuity and resilience of DP. Mao provides intellectual depth and national visibility, while Siranda offers organizational loyalty and regional representation.

Breaking this alliance would leave DP vulnerable to opportunists who thrive on division. Uganda’s opposition landscape is already fragmented, and DP cannot afford further disunity. Instead, reinforcing the Siranda–Mao partnership is essential for positioning DP as a credible player in Uganda’s future.

Siranda’s loyalty during the party’s darkest hours, his defense of strategic decisions, and his vision for youth empowerment prove that he is not a liability but an asset. To discard him would be to reward propaganda and weaken the very foundation of DP.