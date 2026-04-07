Uganda’s 2026-2031 cabinet: From fishermen and fisherwomen (symbolism) to intellectualism and competence

By Samuel B Ariong, PhD

As Uganda approaches the swearing of the presidency, new parliament and the subsequent formation of a new cabinet, an important national conversation is beginning to take shape; what kind of leadership does the country need for the next phase of its development?

This is not merely a political question. It is a governance question, and ultimately, a development imperative.

The 2021–2026 cabinet, often colloquially described as the “fishermen and fisherwomen” cabinet, emerged from a particular political context following the devastations of Covid-19. It reflected an emphasis on grassroots representation, loyalty, and a desire to project inclusivity. In many respects, it served its purpose within that moment. However, as Uganda’s socio-economic landscape evolves, so too must the expectations placed on those entrusted with national leadership.

Uganda today faces a convergence of complex and interrelated challenges. Youth unemployment remains persistently high, even as thousands of graduates enter the labour market each year. Fiscal pressures continue to mount, with public debt requiring careful and strategic management. Climate change is increasingly affecting agricultural productivity and rural livelihoods. Millions of Ugandans remain perpetually entrenched in cyclical poverty. The traffic congestion in Kampala pushes one to think whether the course content of Urban Planning degree in Makerere University needs re-development or we still have illiterate leaders like late Hajji Sebbagala running the city. At the same time, the demands on healthcare, education, and infrastructure systems continue to grow immensely. The crime rates remain significantly high, though Uganda Police has its own statistics that paint declining figures contrary to what millions of Ugandans face each day.

These are not challenges that can be addressed through political instinct alone. They require technical understanding, policy coherence, and the ability to engage with evidence in a systematic way.

This is where the composition of the next cabinet (2026- 2031) becomes incredibly decisive.

Effective governance in the modern era depends on aligning responsibility with capability. Ministries are not symbolic offices; they are complex institutions that require leadership grounded in subject-matter understanding. Whether it is managing the national economy, reforming the health system, or navigating energy transitions, the quality of decision-making is directly influenced by the expertise brought to the table.

This is not to suggest that national leadership should be the preserve of a narrow elite holding PhDs. Uganda’s strength lies in its diversity, and lived experience remains an fundamental component of effective representation. However, there is a meaningful distinction between inclusive leadership and the underutilisation of available expertise.

A false dichotomy has too often shaped public discourse, the idea that leaders must choose between being relatable and being knowledgeable. In reality, the most effective leaders are those who combine both: an understanding of the lived realities of citizens, alongside the intellectual tools and prerequisites required to prescribe, design and implement plausible policy.

Uganda is not lacking in talent. Across its universities, professional sectors, and diaspora communities, there exists a deep pool of individuals with expertise in economics, law, public health, engineering, environmental science, urban planning, criminology, education and public administration. Harnessing this capacity is not a luxury; it is a necessity to complement Yoweri Museveni’s childhood vision of socioeconomic transformation.

The next cabinet presents an opportunity to do precisely that.

It is an opportunity to move beyond appointments of fishermen and women driven primarily by political calculus, and towards a model that places greater emphasis on competence, preparedness, and accountability. It is an opportunity to strengthen public confidence in government institutions by ensuring that those who lead them are equipped to do so effectively.

Importantly, this should not be framed as a rejection of the fishermen and women of 2021- 2026. The outgoing cabinet has played its modest role within a specific national context. Rather, it is about recognising that Uganda’s development trajectory now demands a different level of technical depth and policy sophistication.

In a rapidly changing global environment, countries that succeed are those that adapt. They invest not only in infrastructure and institutions, but also in the quality of leadership that guides them.

As for Uganda, the stakes are predominantly clear. The decisions made in the next five years will have lasting implications for economic stability, social development, and national resilience.

As such, the composition of the 2026–2031 cabinet should be guided by a simple but consequential principle: the right people, with the right skills, in the right roles.

That is not an abstract ideal. It is a practical prerequisite for effective governance.

And it is one that Uganda can no longer afford to overlook.

The author was recently appointed as an Associate Professor of poverty and policy.