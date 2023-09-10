In 2016, Bukooli County Member of Parliament, Solomon Silwanyi couldn’t have expected a better way to cut his legislative teeth than joining the August House after slaying one of the most feared politicians in opposition- Wafula Ogutu, Leader of Opposition.

Last time out, in 2021, eleven people stepped forward to end the flamboyant politician’s tenure as Bukooli Central Member of Parlient. This was a record number in the region but still fell short.

The long list prominently featured former Leader of Opposition and opposition strongman, Philip Wafula Ogutu. Silwany had defeated in the 2016 polls, booking himself a fame filled welcome in the tenth Parliament among ruling party MPs.

In the 2021 overly crowded race, Silwanyi garnered an impressive 24244 votes, doulble Ogutu’s 12555 in Second place. Ali Mugoya Mukoova,(independent) 5243, David Mulengani(Independent), 3,314, Ntambi LatifArafat,(NUP) 3028, Karemire Mugagga Mukuve, (Independent)1,680, Wandera Isima Onyango, Independent, 1,420, Okanga Charles, 586, Wabwire Charles, 482, Mukama Abubakali 413, Balyeidhusa Samuel Bright, 259.

But the rumours are to be believed, 2026 promises an even more complex challenge for the Commissioner of Parliament following reports that General Duties Minister, and former NRM Party Secretary General has also joined the queue to represent Bukooli Central in the 12th Parliament.

According to a recent article published by Nile Post news website, the politician is contemplating another shot at elective politics in response to public calls from residents of Bugiri, Busia and Namayingo.

Although this particular article indicates that Lumumba is yet to decide where exactly she would stand should she finally decide to, its been widely pointed out that she is headed for Silwany’s seat in Bukooli Central.

” I don’t care who comes against me. My faith is in the voters with whom I have moved since they trusted me with the mandate. We have done a lot of things in the constituency and I strongly believe they are happy I haven’t been a disappointment to them. I will defeat whoever comes.” Silwany said recently while commenting about the challenge that awaits him in 2026.

The legislator will certainly go to the next polls with his head up after getting his name on the presistigious list of the best debaters, among the top ten in the 529 member House according to the 2021 rankings. Besides his impressive exploits on the floor of Parliament, he has made sure his constituency has smiled in many ways.

Even though Lumumba has on her part remained tight-lipped on her next move, her mobilisers have been as busy as bees creating WhatsApp group structures to ready themselves for the job months ahead.

In one of the WhatsApp groups” Justine Kasule Lumumba For Bukool Central 2026″ activists have compiled a list of the achievements their iron lady registered while at the epitome of her power. They keep sharing it and reminding voters that the good old days will soon return come the next general election. These have largely credited the senior politician for creating a strong base for the NRM party upon which the opposition has been indicated in the district. These have also labelled Silwany an ingrate for his failure to appreciate the role Kasule played in delivering her to parliament in 2016.

Kasule has however been faulted for trying to frustrate Solomon who she alleges to be her political brainchild.

” Which type of a mother fights so hard to destroy a child she gave birth to and nurtured? Let’s assume she is the one that brought Solomon as she alleges, why then would she not leave him to blossom as a mother? This is ridiculous!” One voter of the constituency responded to this publication’s on-ground research.

In a brief interview with this publication, Mr Gowa Meddy, an Aide to Hon Lumumba refuted claims his boss will be eyeing Bukooli Central. To him, the confusion has been caused by schemes pretending to market her for their selfish motives.

” As far as I know, Hon Lumumba is concentrating on her Cabinet role and she is not ready to allow anyone to divert her. Whatever is going on there[Mobilising for her] are acts of self-seekers. I should call upon the youth to find some productive work to do other than fueling confusion among our leaders. If mama Justine had such intentions for 2026, I should have been among the first ones to know but I have no idea whatsoever.” Gowa asserted.

Gowa was, however, quick to remark that the ongoing wave of provocations may end up tempting the former SG to get into the fray. On her chances of winning against a seemingly much more grounded Silwany, Gowa asserts that her woman is by far the most ideal candidate whom he wouldn’t hesitate to back in any race. Gowa confidently referred to Lumumaba’s tenure as SG which he says was very colourful to induce any voters to support her wherever.

As for Mr Gwebatuma Alshura, the District Youth Chairperson, he has watered down the possibility of Hon Lumumba upsetting Silwany in Bukooli North owing to the former’s mega role in the transformation of the lives of his voters. Sounding more exaggerated, Gwebatuma started that even if President Museveni himself were to come and contest with Silwany, it would take a miracle for him to win.

“Not even Museveni can beat him[Silwany] in Central. He has been a leader you would struggle to find anywhere else and you can see it for yourself. Look at the road network, he has upgraded all the hitherto impossible roads everywhere in the district, built health centres, schools, mosques, and churches, and kept close to the common person. Which type of voters would betray such a leader even with witchcraft?” Gwebatuma said.

Gwebatuma challenged the Minister to table her achievements if she has any despite her many years in juicy positions such as Chief Whip, SG and currently, General Duties Minister.

Mr Mwesigwa Grace Obondo, a former Councilor at Bugiri Eastern Division dismisses reports that there is much animosity between Silwanyi and Lumumba, intimating that these are artificially fueled by the district leadership who feel positioned to profit from the camps in the form of political capital. He urges that even though Lumumba is yet to officially communicate her ambition for 2026, a face-off between the two would stand to leave the district at a loss.

Mwesigwa says the contest would stand at 50/50 though the fact that Lumumba actively participated in setting up the party structures in the constituency would leave Silwany a bit exposed.

Gwebatuma, however, quickly dispels this narrative, reminding us that the old guard that paid allegiance to the veteran former SG is gradually phasing out of politics which renders her chances unlikely in the face of a youthful challenger like the incumbent.

The development has created a protracted debate with local observers concerned the encounter between the two is bound to robe the area of one of their two most valuable leaders. There has been a popular opinion that Mrs Lumumba targets Bukooli North- the constituency of her residency where the incumbent- Stephen Baka Mugabi has reportedly signalled he will not be coming back. NRM faithful in the district has already called upon the former SG to focus on Bugiri Municipality to liberate it from the grip of the opposition’s Asuman Basalirwa other than antagonizing a territory already liberated.

This group is further concerned that the confusion is bound to resurrect the unfavourable environment of 2011 where differences between two powerful party candidates in former Fisheries Minister Fred Mukisa(Rip) and Ex-District Chairperson Hajj Silaji Lyavaala gifted victory to the opposition’s Philip Wafula Ogutu.

On paper, Justine Kasule Lumumba, if she truly ends up challenging Silwany in Bukooli would be attacking the opponent at his strongest. Silwany has accomplished a lot of things his voters would otherwise only dream of. He has constructed roads, and built schools, churches and health centres, making him a darling among the locals. His close ties with the Speaker of Parliament Annet Anitah Among are equally intimidating. Last year alone, the Bukedea Woman MP gifted nearly one hundred million shillings for the refurbishment, and retooling of health centres in Buwunga, Buwuni and Busowa. In March, she contributed another seventy million shillings for the construction of staff quarters at Naluwerere Bugiri Health Center IV. This generosity has transformed her into a popular figure in the district and those in the know have intimated that her strong relationship with the incumbent Bukooli Central MP presents a mountain for any challenger to climb.

Whatever transpires between now and 2026, one thing remains clear there is a need to harmonise the two sides in the best interests of the district and the ruling party lest a disintegrated district would further impact the progress attained in form of cohesion over the years.