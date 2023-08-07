It was all chaos in Nsango, Buluguyi as politicians, clergy and church faithful fled for dear lives after a trigger happy member of Parliament opened fire during a church fundraising function.

Milton Muwuma, the Kigulu South Lawmaker on Sunday, 6 pulled the trigger during a church fundraiser at Nsango Church of Uganda where he had been invited to represent Minister in charge of Genersl Duties in the Office of the Prime Minister, Justine Kasule Lumumba who was the Chief Guest.

The event was attended by all sorts of political dignitaries in the district, including District Woman MP, Agnes Wejuli Taaka, District LCV Chairperson, kasaijja Davidson Mulumba and a score of his District Executive members, among others.

Eye witnesses account have intimated to this publication that the group had first appeared in Nkaiza for a similar event where they gave out ironshwets. In Nsango, however, congregants lost their cool and castigated Taaka for abandoning the constituency and instead turned into a stooge for Lumumba who they say has been clandestinely mobilizing for a political come back at the next general election.

The locals also queried the source of the ironsheets the MPs were distributing after suspecting they could be those contested ones stolen from the Office of the Prime Minister to which Lumumba is attached.

Shouting at the top of their voices, angry locals started demanding that the politicians leave the area immediately after accusing them of hoodwinking locals with stollen ironsheets.

It was at this particular moment that Muwuma pulled out a fully loaded revolver pistol gun, coacked I and started firing, sending the congregation into a state of desperation.

Men of God,according to an eyewitness, were seen throwing away bibles and shouting “hallelujah hallelujah God have mercy upon us,” as the MP “ate the show as the last man standing,” firing as only God knew when he would stop.

An aye witness who was semi conscious at the time of the scuffle told Watchdog she was tempted to think God had sent Angels to send His chosen ones to heaven as the white cloaks of the church of men flew in the air like white winged Angels she has often seen in Christian movies.

As for MP Taaka, she could be seen scampering for redemption as others ran to safety. Her lips were murmuring inaudible words that seemed like she was calling out God to give her a second chance at least.

Muwuma continued to his waiting vehicle while shooting in the air as locals dispersed. Taaka was also helped into her car, now waiting in ignition and sped off to Bugiŕi Central Police to reported the incident.

The olutucal situation in Bugiri, however, remains intense with rivalry among top politicians deteriorating toward crisis levels.

Former Secretary General of the ruling National Resistance Movement-NRM, Lumumba is rumoured to be plotting a political come back into elective politics.

Lumumba was the district Woman MP from 2006 to 2016 when she was appointed at the helm of the Kyadondo Rd based party.

Rumour has it that Lumumba, currently Generwl Duties Minister, is plotting to unseat Commissioner of Parliament, Simon Silwany in Bukooli Central where the firebrand legislator seems won’t be going down without without worthy fight.

The impasse has led to the creation of political camps with District Chair, Davidson Kasajja Mulumba, District NRM Chair, Mr Mutamba, and MP Taaka alleged to belong to the Lumumba faction, with Solomon Silwany’s camp comprising of among others, District Youth Chairman, Mr Gwebatuma Alashura, Bugiri Western Division Mayor, Sunday Mukoova, and immediate former District LCV Chairperson, Hajji Azaalwa Malijan.